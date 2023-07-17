Parting ways with a seat in the pinnacle of motorsport after working so hard for it in Formula E, 3, and other minor competitions can be quite hard. Nyck de Vries finally got a coveted spot at the F1 table but all of that took a turn as Scuderia AlphaTauri booted him to get Daniel Ricciardo. However, a ton of legends like Sebastian Vettel posits that his future is still bright despite this.

F1 legends often stick around to deliver sage wisdom to the current generation of stars. Lewis Hamilton had Niki Lauda to thank for keeping him in check. Sebastian Vettel is doing the same to Mick Schumacher and Nyck de Vries as both are making their way back to F1.

The legendary driver even gave some pieces of advice and dropped praise on de Vries, via Yash Mani of Sportskeeda.

“I hope he hasn't suffered a dent in his confidence. It's cruel and very unfortunate for Nyck,” he said.

This alludes to the 28-year-old not even getting to finish a whole season before being booted for Daniel Ricciardo.

“He is a good driver, having won the F2 championship before and other international championships as well. He is highly regarded for a reason. Shouldn't just look at his short Formula 1 career at AlphaTauri now. We don't know from the outside why the ten races didn't go as hoped, he remains a good driver nonetheless. I hope people see that too,” Vettel declared.

Fans warmly welcomed the Honey Badger back to the grid but forget to give props to de Vries. The love between legends to the current drivers is surely different.