Alfa Romeo has not had a good season up to the F1 Canadian GP. Drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas remain optimistic about a turnaround ahead of the upcoming Austrian GP.

The Alfa Romeo drivers have a combined nine points entering the Austrian GP. Valtteri Bottas, however, thinks that they should look forward to better pastures ahead, per Formula One

“I am pleased with our race today. I made up four positions during the race. And, it’s always a good day when that happens, especially when you get a top-ten finish, which had been our main goal all weekend long. It could have been P9. But, my tires began to wear out towards the end of the race. Lance got me at the finish line. Still, I think it is safe to say we executed a solid race today, and a good strategy as well,” Valtteri Bottas said.

He also thinks that Alfa Romeo has been doing since the Monaco GP and that they are proud of their points from the Canadian GP.

“Since Monaco, we have been making decent progress, and it’s proof of all the hard work put in by the team back home in Hinwil. Even though we are bringing home only one point, it’s a reward and a motivation boost to keep hunting for more,” the Alfa Romeo driver said.

Valtteri Bottas now looks forward to keeping this progress ahead for Alfa Romeo.

“Now, it will be important to keep working in this direction and focus on improving our Saturday performance. There are still some steps forward to make, and I am confident we can achieve this all together,” he said.

It is never too late for Alfa Romeo to start their hunt for a podium finish within the F1 season.