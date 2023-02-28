Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers will lock horns in the FA Cup Round 5 in the King Power Stadium at Leicestershire. Join us as we continue our FA Cup odds series, where we make our Leicester-Blackburn prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Leicester City ranks in the middle of the Prem table. The former 2016 Premier League Champions have been far from their championship run but they hope to secure another silverware in this tourney.

The Rovers are making a meteoric rise in the championship, as they now rank fourth in the table. The Blackburnians carry a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and hope to preserve that momentum here in the FA Cup.

Here are the Leicester-Blackburn soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FA Cup Odds: Leicester-Blackburn Odds

Leicester City: -320

Blackburn Rovers: +700

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: -156

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Leicester vs. Blackburn

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Leicester Can Beat Blackburn

The Foxes has been underwhelming this season. After winning their famous title in 2016, Leicester have only added two trophies – the FA Cup and Community Shield which were both obtained in 2021. While many fans wanted Leicester to challenge the top four again, they still have a long way coming. The Foxes are sitting in 14th with 24 points earned from 24 games. Leicester hopes to regain the FA Cup trophy after two years.

Brendan Rogers’ squad will make use of this opportunity to take down another English team that also won the Premier League silverware. The Foxes are currently in a two-game losing skid, going scoreless in the last two games against Manchester United and Arsenal. Regardless, Leicester will bank on their successful results in the FA Cup, winning its previous two round with 1-0 score lines against Walsall and Gillingham. The Leicesterians will put up a fight despite the absences of James Justin, Ryan Bertrand, and Jonny Evans. Star midfielder James Maddison is doubtful to make an appearance here. Leicester hopes to emulate or exceed their Premier League stats of 10.8 total shots and 49.3% ball possession. Maddison leads the team with nine goals and five assists. Harvey Barnes has put up eight goals for the club while Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy have produced four assists each in the Prem. The Foxes will be motivated to end the Rovers’ nine-game unbeaten run. Brendan Rodgers’s side have registered two wins and two draws in the last four matchups against Blackburn.

Why Blackburn Can Beat Leicester

Blackburn currently sits fourth in the Championship, acquiring 17 wins, four draws, and 13 losses in 34 games. They last won the Premier League in the 1994-95 season and their last trophy was the EFL Cup in 2002. With their current position, a win in the promotion play-offs may send Blackburn back into England’s top flight.

Blackburn is still a force heading into this fixture, going undefeated in nine consecutive games. Their last three fixtures in the Championship resulted in wins, snatching victories over Swansea, Blackpool, and Queens Park Rangers. In their FA Cup run, they won against Norwich City and Birmingham City. The first leg against Birmingham resulted in a 2-2 draw on familiar territory, but the Blackburnians’ 61% ball possession proved fruitful in extra time courtesy of Auston Trusty’s own goal in the 100th minute.

The Rovers have a fairly mediocre away record, tallying six wins and three draws in 18 games played as visitors. Blackburn pulls 9.1 total shots, 3.9 corners, and 5.4 successful dribbles on average while holding the ball 51.7% of the time. Ben Brereton Diaz leads the team with 10 goals while Sorba Thomas is the leading assist-maker with seven. Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher have eight and seven goal contributions, respectively.

If manager Jon Dahl Tomasson would like to snatch this win and proceed in the next round, he will have to deal with a long injury list. Thomas Kaminski, Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Bradley Dack, Clinton Mola, Adam Wharton, and Sorba Thomas are out in this game. Scott Wharton, Thomas, Brereton Diaz, and Joe Rankin-Costello have to be extra careful, as picking up another yellow card will suspend them in future games.

Final Leicester-Blackburn Prediction & Pick

Two former Premier League champions are looking to make this an exciting match. Both squads are enduring some roster reduction with key players missing on each side. Blackburn carries a hotter win streak while Leicester has the advantage on key statistics. This is bound to become a high-scoring affair with the hosts barely edging out the visitors.

Final Leicester-Blackburn Prediction & Pick: Leicester City (-320), Over 2.5 goals (-156)