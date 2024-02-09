Watch FACEIT on FACEIT Watch.

The esports and video game entertainment company ESL FACEIT revealed FACEIT Watch, a dedicated streaming platform for esports fans.

FACEIT Watch Launched by ESL FACEIT

FACEIT Watch is the first major product launch from FACEIT, departing from its comfort zone of facilitating ultra-competitive gameplay. With its “for players, by players” tagline, FACEIT Watch is a completely free esports-focused streaming platform that aims to “revolutionize esports streaming” with its specialized toolset.

It features a multi-perspective viewing experience, where viewers can choose to watch their favorite player’s POV alongside the main event stream. The player also has pause and rewind, access to killcams and live-generated replays of highlights, volume adjustments for casters and multi-perspective sounds, as well as the option to disable spoilers. All this is brought in collaboration with ESL FACEIT’s technical partner, Znipe Esports.

On top of all of these features, watching on this proprietary platform also provides players with access to live chat, profiles, and renders them eligible for FACEIT point in-game rewards.

“We are honored and excited about being a part of this initiative from EFG and their commitment towards the esports community and looking forward to our combined efforts to create best in class esports streaming,” said Johan Ryman, CEO, Znipe Esports.

FACEIT Watch is expected to be used on all ESL FACEIT Group events, including the Call of Duty 2024 Challengers Season and Overwatch Esports.

“Our mission at EFG is to create worlds beyond gameplay. FACEIT Watch represents a new chapter for the platform as it moves beyond the ultimate competitive environment to play and provides players multiple ways to engage with their favorite games,” said Warren Leigh, Senior Vice President of Product, Digital Platforms, ESL FACEIT Group. “On the FACEIT platform, we’ve had unparalleled insight into the needs and nuances of this community for over a decade, and, together with Znipe Esports, we’ve designed FACEIT Watch to meet them. We look forward to hearing their feedback after Katowice and continuing to develop and optimize Watch with them.”

You can now also experience this new platform, including the culmination of IEM Katowice for Counter-Strike 2 on February 11, 2024.

