Jim Harbaugh is having a second interview with the Falcons

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly scheduled to interview with the Atlanta Falcons for a second time, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

It was originally reported that Harbaugh would be interviewing with the Falcons today, but it is being moved for now, according to Schultz.

There are a lot of moving parts to Jim Harbaugh's decision process, as he has been in Los Angeles continuing to have serious discussions about joining the Chargers, all while Michigan continues to try to keep him as its football coach, according to Schultz.

In recent days, there has been a lot of buzz regarding Harbaugh and the Chargers, to the point that many believe he will more likely than not become their next head coach. It is interesting that he is interviewing for a second time with the Falcons, as many view Bill Belichick to be the favorite to be the next head coach there.

As Harbaugh has his second interview with the Falcons, there was a report from ESPN insider Christ Mortensen regarding Harbaugh's interest in Atlanta.

“I checked before I came on air and, I'm telling you, Jim Harbaugh is still very interested in Atlanta despite the reports that he's on the verge of San Diego,” Mortensen said, via 680 The Fan.

The Chargers are no longer in San Diego, but Mortensen's report still indicates real interest from Harbaugh in the Falcons job, despite it being viewed that the Chargers and him are close to agreeing.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Harbaugh lands with the Chargers, and if he does not, does he end up with the Falcons or back at Michigan? Would the Falcons pass on Bill Belichick if Harbaugh wants the job?

There is no way of knowing the answers to these questions. Only time will tell where Harbaugh will end up.