Arthur Smith gets brutally honest on facing Saints’ Cameron Jordan in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons, led by head coach Arthur Smith, are preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Smith and the Falcons are looking forward to seeing their new team take the field, but he doesn’t sound too excited to be going up against New Orleans’ star pass rusher Cameron Jordan.

Jordan has made a habit of destroying the Falcons (as well as every other team in the NFL) every time he lines up against them. When asked about Jordan, Smith responded that he was hoping that Jordan would be a part of the media rather than the Saints right now. It certainly doesn’t sound like he’s happy to run into Jordan so early in the season.

#Saints DE Cam Jordan has been a big issue for the #Falcons in this rivalry. HC Arthur Smith had a pretty candid and hilarious few words about him.

"Cam Jordan, I was kinda hoping that he was going to go ahead and join you guys in the media." #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/5IA6KIEkmK — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) September 7, 2022

Smith has good reason to be scared about facing Jordan and the Saints to kick off the 2022 season. Jordan has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past five seasons, and is coming off a season in which he racked up 12.5 sacks to add to his career tally of 107 sacks. Jordan picked up a sack in both of the Saints contests against the Falcons last season, and given the weakened state of Atlanta’s offense this season, he could continue to wreak havoc on the rebuilding Falcons.

At 33 years old, Jordan hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down recently, and that’s bad news for Smith and the Falcons considering they will run into him twice every season as long he continues to play for the Saints. Arthur Smith better start game planning for Jordan, otherwise it could be a long day for the offense to open their 2022 season.