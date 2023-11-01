A possible hit to the Atlanta Falcons offense as the status of wide receiver Drake London is up in the air as talked about Wednesday by head coach Arthur Smith.

London has been dealing with a groin injury since last Sunday's game and Smith said that he'll monitor how this week goes for a better view on the young receiver according to Atlanta Falcons writer Tori McElhaney. The former University of Southern California alum suffered the injury in the loss to the Tennessee Titans and while he was questionable to return during the game, the team decided to not let him back in.

He also won't practice today as he'll try to make a go at it most likely in limited fashion Thursday. If there's any bright spot, Smith said Monday that the injury “wasn't as bad as we thought” per McElhaney. So far on the season, London has 37 receptions for 438 yards, and two touchdowns.

It would be a void that needs to be filled if he's unable to go this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings as the next two pass-catchers that lead in receiving yards are Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith, who are both tight ends. The next best listed wide receiver is Mack Hollins who has 14 catches for 211 yards. After him in receiving yards are two running backs as that clearly shows how much the Falcons depend on London in the passing game.

Even though the team has seen their fair share of disappointment this season, they're actually leading the NFC South with a 4-4 record. The Falcons are especially performing well at home with a 3-1 mark and they look to keep that record going against the Vikings who just lost their starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a season-ending injury.