The Atlanta Falcons will continue to enjoy the services of one of their most productive scoring weapons in 2022. Tight end MyCole Pruitt is reportedly staying in Atlanta on a one-year deal with the team, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Pruitt had a career year with the Falcons in 2022, as he finished the campaign with four touchdown receptions — the most he's had in a season during his NFL career that started way back in 2015. That receiving touchdown production was also tied with wide receiver Drake London's for most among Falcons players in 2022. However, Pruitt garnered those touchdowns on just 16 catches and 21 targets as opposed to London's total of 72 receptions on 117 targets.

The Falcons surely would love to see Pruitt reach those numbers — if not surpass — in 2023, as the team looks to show a big improvement on their offense that is expected to be led by Desmond Ridder from under center. Speaking of Ridder, Pruitt will also look to build chemistry with the young quarterback this offseason. If anything, the two showed some chemistry last season, with Pruitt catching one of the only two touchdown passes the quarterback threw in 2022, which happened in Week 18's 30-17 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons are the fifth team joined by Pruitt thus far in his NFL career. Before signing with Atlanta in 2022, he saw action for the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans.

Pruitt will be playing behind Falcons TE1 Kyle Pitts and could be in competition with Jonnu Smith for the main TE backup role.