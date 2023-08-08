Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III reportedly was carted off of the field at training camp practice after suffering a left leg injury, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Clark Phillips III was reportedly putting very minimal pressure on his left leg as trainers helped him to the cart, according to Wolfe.

Head coach Arthur Smith said that Phillips III got kicked during practice, and that he will get X-rays, but thought it was good to see him get up from it, according to Wolfe.

The Falcons selected Phillips III in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The severity of the injury is unknown, and it will be worth monitoring what the Falcons say regarding his injury later on.

With the injury to Phillips III, the Falcons' cornerback depth will be tested throughout training camp and the preseason. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is currently recovering rom an ankle injury.

The Falcons traded for Jeff Okudah from the Detroit Lions this offseason. He was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft by the Lions, and was viewed as a top cornerback prospect. It has not worked out that way so far in the NFL, but the Falcons were hoping to help him reach that potential this season. Luckily, he is expected to return early in the season.

Phillips III likely would not have been in line to start this season as a fourth-round rookie, but being healthy for this season could have set him up better for the long term.

The Falcons are not expected to contend by many this season, but in the NFC South, anything is possible. It will be interesting to see how the team deals with another blow to the cornerback room.