A week into the free agent period, the pool of available talent has begun to thin out a bit. However, there is still a crop of impact players left in the market to that could step in to contribute.

The Atlanta Falcons have been quite inactive in the free agency period toward picking up additional talent to the roster. That said, the team has announced the addition of veteran cornerback Justin Bethel on a one-year.

We have agreed to terms with DB Justin Bethel. Welcome to the Brotherhood, @Jbet26! STORY – https://t.co/aFdPQWTBb3 pic.twitter.com/9UDsU1CAI7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 24, 2018

The 27-year-old had spent his first six seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals where he earned three Pro Bowl selections through his involvement on special teams while not missed a single game. He is one of the top players in the league on special teams, which should help improve the team’s play in that regard as they struggled last season through their tackling and discipline.

Although being a member of the special teams isn’t necessarily a glorified role, Bethel could quickly prove to be an important asset to the team. He will also provide the Falcons much-needed depth in the secondary to help them build a more effective pass defense that finished 12th last season. They were also 21st in the league with a 91.9 opposing quarterback rating, and 27th with opposing quarterback completion rate at 65.5 percent.

In the 2017 season, Bethel recorded 41 total tackles with a forced fumble, an interception, and four passes defended. He is set to join their cornerback group that includes Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford, Marcelis Branch, Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Leon McFadden and Damontae Kazee. Bethel could quickly slide into a significant role in the secondary next season filling a role as a backup to either Trufant or Alford.

The Falcons currently have just over $7 million in salary cap space remaining and likely won’t be that active in the free agency market and will look to focus on the upcoming draft next month.