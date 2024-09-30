The Atlanta Falcons are fresh off a thrilling last-second 26-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and it looks like they are beginning to figure things out. There are still areas where they can improve, though, which led to them making an under-the-radar signing just a day after their big win over the Saints.

During their action against New Orleans, starting linebacker Troy Andersen picked up a knee injury that forced him out of the game early. Considering how a pair of their other inside linebackers in Nate Landman and Milo Eifler are already on the injured reserve, losing Andersen for an extended period of time would hurt, so in the event he has to miss time, the team reunited with one of their former linebackers in Rashaan Evans by signing him to their practice squad.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Former first-round pick LB Rashaan Evans former is returning to Atlanta and signing with the Falcons practice squad, per source.”

Falcons take a flier on Rashaan Evans

Evans broke into the NFL with the Tennessee Titans as the 22nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he enjoyed four strong seasons with them before signing with the Falcons in 2022. Despite the fact Evans racked up 159 tackles for Atlanta that season, he only managed to land on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2023, before he was cut and eventually picked up by the Dallas Cowboys, who released him in December after he was arrested for possession of marijuana.

It's been a rough couple of seasons for Evans, but he's got a chance to get back on track with the Falcons, a team who he has some familiarity with. If Andersen cannot play in the next couple of weeks, there's a decent chance he will be thrust into action immediately, which makes him a player to watch. There's not a lot of risk involved in this move for the Falcons, and if all goes well, Evans could emerge as a key piece of their defense moving forward.