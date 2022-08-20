Bettor drops stunning wager with $1 million payout riding on Falcons

It’s either the Atlanta Falcons just found their biggest fan or someone was just too drunk when making a bet on Arthur Smith’s team. Whatever the case might be, one bettor has a lot of money riding on the Falcons not just to make the playoffs, but also win the Super Bowl title in 2022.

As Darren Rovell of Action Network reported, an anonymous bettor placed a $4000 stake on the Falcons to win it all in the upcoming campaign. The said bet would get the bettor a $1 million payout if Atlanta wins. … But that is a big IF.

A $1 million payout on a $4,000 bet doesn’t sound bad. We’ve seen miracles happen in sports where the underdogs defied all the odds to win the championship. For those who are not soccer fans, Premier League club Leicester City had 5,000-1 odds to win the league title in 2016, and they did end up shocking everyone in the world and giving headaches to a lot of bookies with their Cinderella run.

Not sure of this bettor’s state of inebriation, but was told someone placed a bet on the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl the @BetMGM book at the Bellagio. The $4,000 bet would win $1 million. (Note: To win the Super Bowl, you have to make the playoffs). — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 19, 2022

The problem is the Falcons have been a mediocre team in the past five seasons. They haven’t made the postseason since 2017 and haven’t even won more than seven games in every campaign since then.

Sure, they have some talent on this year’s roster. However, they players they have are far from competing at the highest level of football. Many are basically ruling out any possibility of the Falcons competing for anything significant this year.

Hopefully, the bettor will at least have some fun watching every Falcons game this year.