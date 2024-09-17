The Atlanta Falcons may have won against the Philadelphia Eagles but they had very close calls in this Week 2 clash. Raheem Morris could not get his defense to cover Jalen Hurts' weapons well which resulted to a rough start. Even legendary coach and now analyst Bill Belichick noticed that there were so many holes in their coverages.

The Falcons were allowing a lot of down conversions by the Eagles in the middle of their clash. Coach Bill Belichick noted how Raheem Morris' schemes and some of the players' on-field decision-making were not too great. As a result, he had to blast them in the middle of his broadcast with Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, via Awful Announcing.

Coach Belichick did have a point here. Jalen Hurts was finding his weapons pretty easily from the pocket. Receivers and running backs like Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith were able to carry the ball for a first down a lot of times. This resulted in the Falcons notching 22 first downs and converting two out of their three fourth-down opportunities. This defense was not in its best shape but they should still be thankful because they narrowly escaped the birds from the NFC East with a 22-21 record.

Was the Falcons offense any good?

The short answer? Yes. Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris clearly worked on crafting better schemes such that the veteran signal-caller could have ample time to release the ball from the pocket. They had a total gain of 385 yards this game and the average yards they gained per catch clocked in at 6.6. Cousins ended up throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Bijan Robinson was also a lethal weapon in the backfield who recorded 14 carries for 97 rushing yards.

All they need now is to take Coach Belichick's advice and improve the defense such that they could become title contenders. This win over the Eagles is definitely a confidence boost.