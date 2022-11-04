The Atlanta Falcons have been hoping to get a boost to their offensive attack in Week 9 with the return of running back Cordarrelle Patterson to the lineup. However, the Falcons may not have the running back in uniform when they host the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday.

Patterson has been on Injured Reserve with a knee injury suffered in Week 4 during a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The running back returned to practice this week, but head coach Arthur Smith said that a final determination on his status will not be made until Saturday’s walk-through session.

Patterson has carried the ball 58 times this season for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 31-year-old combines power and speed, and he has shown the ability to break long plays once he gets to the second level.

Patterson is the rare NFL player who was drafted as a receiver and has made a successful transition to running back. He was drafted in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 before playing for the Raiders, Patriots and Bears before he was signed by the Falcons in 2021.

The speedster has been an exceptional kickoff return specialist throughout his career. He has returned 8 kickoffs for touchdowns, including 2 in both 2013 and 2015.

Patterson has been relatively healthy throughout his career before suffering the injury against Cleveland. Prior to this season he has never played in fewer than 15 games in any season.

While Cordarrelle Patterson has been out, Tyler Allgeier has been getting the bulk of the carries for the Falcons. Allgeier has rushed for 324 yards and 1 touchdown.