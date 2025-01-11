In addition to their overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers to close out their season, two members of the Atlanta Falcons also took losses in their wallets, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Wide receiver Drake London was hit with a $11,255 fine for taunting after catching a touchdown pass at the end of the first half. Running back Bijan Robinson recieved a $22,511 fine for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter.

This is the second fine London has received this season. After catching a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to tie the Philadelphia Eagles late in the game – setting Younghoe Koo up for a game-winning PAT attempt – on Monday Night Football in Week 2, London pretended to fire a gun. This celebration resulted in a $14,069 fine.

“There’s a lot of stuff going around in the world with gun violence that I don’t think I should have displayed there,” London said. “So, I’m not too happy with it, and (you) probably won’t see that again from me.”

This is not Robinson's first time being involved in a fine situation either this season. The Falcons were fined $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith was fined $25,000 after failing to report Robinson's illness on the injury report before their game against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

The Falcons fell 44-38 against the Panthers. The loss did not end up mattering, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business against the New Orleans Saints to secure the NFC South championship for the fourth season in a row.

London caught 10 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson totaled 170 yards rushing and two touchdowns off 28 carries. Both players led their positions by a considerable margin.

Will the Falcons be a playoff team in 2025?

The Falcons nearly ended their seven-year playoff drought in 2024 – holding a lead in the NFC South for a decent portion of the season – but fell just short at the end of the season.

After getting off to a 6-3 start, the Falcons dropped six of their last eight games, finishing the season 8-9. This was the seventh-straight season in which they have finished below .500.

The Saints and Panthers do not appear close to competing for the division next season, meaning it will most likely come down to the Buccaneers and Falcons once again.