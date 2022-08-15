Falcons rookie Drake London injury gets mixed bag of updates

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London left the team’s preseason opener because of a knee injury. Now, we’re learning more about the scope and severity of the issue.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke with reporters on Sunday where he provided an update. While the team isn’t concerned about this being a long-term injury, the Falcons will be cautious with their 2022 first-round pick. Smith also said the rookie likely won’t practice this week.

“We got different guys on different return-to-play plans,” Smith said. “Nothing that we’re really concerned about long term. We’ll be smart.”

Smith said London has had a good training camp performance, but the Falcons will be careful with the health of their guys as the season approaches.

“He’s had a really good training camp and like the rest of these guys, some guys we held out today, we’re hoping to get everybody back, healthy and ready to roll when the regular season rolls around,” Smith said.

London suffered the injury on his team’s very first drive. The Falcons rookie caught a pass for a 24-yard gain and jogged to the sideline. They looked at the knee, and the injury required extra scrutiny in the medical tent. Atlanta ruled him out shortly thereafter.

London remained on the Falcons sideline after being ruled out. He wore street clothes during the second half of the team’s win over the Detroit Lions. Smith was non-committal about his rookie returning to the field this preseason.

“We’ll see. We’ll assess it week-to-week and we’ll make the best decision,” Smith said. “He’s had a really good camp. He got his feet wet and I’m pleased with him. But like all our guys, the No. 1 decision we make is that the health and safety of the player and how it affects him and the team and that’s where we start.”