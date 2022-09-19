The Atlanta Falcons are now 0-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday by a score of 31-27. In his second game of the season, Kyle Pitts was barely utilized again, catching just two balls for 19 yards. He had the exact same stat-line a week prior. Arthur Smith does not seem to be bothered by Pitts’ production.

“It’s not fantasy football,” Smith said in a Pro Football Talk article. We’re just trying to win, and we’ll continue to look at everything and try to get better.”

PSA: Arthur Smith does not care about your fantasy football team. I’d like to offer a personal apology to all those who selected Kyle Pitts early in your drafts. He has a total of two points in standard leagues.

Many thought that Kyle Pitts was going to have a breakout year. During his rookie season, he had over 1000 yards and was a Pro Bowler. He was the highest drafted tight end in NFL history at number four overall to the Falcons in 2021. He is being severely underutilized. On Sunday he was targeted just three times by Marcus Mariota.

“Just the way that the game flows where he’s going to get his targets, he’s going to find the ball, the ball will come to him,” Mariota said after the game. “These first couple weeks, it just hasn’t happened that way.”

If the Falcons want to win any games, they need to figure out a way to get Kyle Pitts the ball. He’s a game changer, and he has the potential to be one of the best tight ends in the game. Arthur Smith and Marcus Mariota need to get him the ball.

“Kyle’s a huge part of our offense and the thing is, you just have to take it with context,” Smith added. “It’s the same thing — we’re trying to win and he has a huge impact on the game.”

Arthur Smith will look to involve Kyle Pitts more in the game plan next week as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and look for their first win of the 2022 season. Kyle Pitts fantasy football owners hope that the big man will get them some points for their team and not regret drafting him so early.