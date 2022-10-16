The Atlanta Falcons used the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on star tight end Kyle Pitts. While Pitts racked up over 1,000 yards as a rookie, he only managed one touchdown reception. That TD happened in last October’s win over the New York Jets in London.

There had been some frustration with Pitts’ production in 2022, plus some injury problems, but the Falcons star has now finally found the end zone on U.S. soild. Pitts hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to give Atlanta a 28-14 lead over the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the play:

🚨 BREAKING: Kyle Pitts has a TD for the first time this season 🙌pic.twitter.com/qoqaBVB5ii — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 16, 2022

This has been a long time coming for Kyle Pitts, and it has to feel good to finally get on the board for touchdown No. 2 of his career and No. 1 in the United States. Pitts and the Falcons are certainly hoping that next touchdown comes sooner and not after another huge gap in time.

Atlanta is looking to upset San Francisco in Week 6 action, with Mariota doing his best to get the job done. He has been slicing and dicing the banged-up 49ers defense all game, both through the air and on the ground. Pitts hasn’t done much besides this receiving touchdown, but that touchdown is still a major contribution in this game.

The Falcons are trying to get back to .500 after entering this week with a 2-3 record. We’ll see if they can close the door on the 49ers or if they will suffer another heartbreaking defeat.