Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been among the most disappointing fantasy football players in the NFL this season, and his struggles could be set to continue following his latest injury. Pitts, who was held out of practice on Wednesday, was once again a DNP at Thursday’s session, marking his second consecutive day on the sideline, per Michael Rothstein. With a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looming, Pitts’ availability is in serious doubt, and that does not bode well for fantasy football owners who were hoping for a bounce-back week from the tight end.

No Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) at the open to the media portion of practice for the second straight day. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 6, 2022

Pitts is currently dealing with a hamstring injury which is what kept him out of practice on Wednesday. He’ll have a couple more days to try and get right before the Week 5 battle in Tampa Bay, but he’s certainly going to be cutting it close in terms of his availability.

For fantasy football owners, Pitts has provided minimal production this season, particularly relative to his draft position. Most fantasy football owners selected Pitts in the third or fourth round in standard-sized leagues, and he’s thus far ranked as the TE18 in 0.5 PPR scoring formats.

On the season, Kyle Pitts has 10 receptions and has been targeted a total of 22 times. He’s recorded 150 yards on the season and has only had more than 25 receiving yards in one game. The Falcons seem to prefer utilizing Pitts as more of a block-first tight end, limiting his chances to make plays on offense.

With Cordarrelle Patterson headed to IR, the Falcons may be forced to open up the playbook and look to the air more frequently. Obviously, that would benefit Pitts in terms of his fantasy value, however, he’ll need to be healthy enough to play in order to reap the benefits.

Falcons fans and fantasy football owners will need to keep a close eye on his status in the coming days as the team should provide a crucial update in the near future.