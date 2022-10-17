Marcus Mariota’s surprising resurgence draws truth bomb from Arthur Smith

For two-and-a-half years, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was basically a forgotten player in the NFL. His days as a starter looked to be over until the Falcons gave him a chance this season. Mariota ultimately won the QB1 job and has looked solid for his new team, leading them to a surprising 3-3 start.

Head coach Arthur Smith had nothing but praise for his signal-caller after beating the 49ers on Sunday. Via PFT:

“We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus certainly was,” Smith said in his postgame press conference. “Made a lot of really good plays. And credit to our O-line, too, because he was able to progress on a couple of plays and made some really big throws for us and made some huge plays with his legs, too.”

“It certainly helps us. It certainly helps us stay on track and efficient. Can’t say enough good things about Marcus the way he’s leading this football team.”

Marcus Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Week 6. The former Oregon standout is also bringing tons of leadership to the Falcons and has every single guy on this roster believing in his abilities:

“His guys believe in him, and those are things you can’t put in a stats sheet,” Smith said. “I just watch the way these guys played. He didn’t play for two-and-a-half years, so it took a couple of games. He learned some things, a little rusty here and there. But I feel like every game he’s getting more comfortable.”

You love to see a player with loads of potential finally make an impact again. That’s exactly what Marcus Mariota is doing right now in Atlanta.