Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Trae Young just saw his Atlanta Hawks season end at the hand of the Boston Celtics. However, Young has plenty of reasons to smile with Bijan Robinson joining the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons took Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the talented runner coming to Atlanta, Young was excited to see another star joining his city.

“LOVE THIS! Welcome (Bijan Robinson),” Young tweeted. “Let’s turn the A up!!”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robinson spent three years at Texas, appearing in 31 games. He ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns. The star running back added 805 receiving yards and an additional eight scores with the Longhorns. Robinson averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per game during his college career.

The newest Falcon broke out in 2022, showing why he should be considered the best RB in the 2023 class. Over 12 games, Robinson ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns – which we both career-highs – while gaining 314 yards and two TDs through the air. He was named an All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 alongside winning the Doak Walker award, which is given to the nation’s best running back.

Atlanta had a 1,000+ rusher last year in Tyler Allgeier. The rookie ran for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. However, the Falcons decided to upgrade at running back and add a potential All-Pro at the position. Robinson forms a terrifying trio with Kyle Pitts and Drake London.

Trae Young will now regroup after the Hawks playoff loss. But if he is entering his offseason early, he’ll be happy the Falcons added some extra intrigue in Bijan Robinson.