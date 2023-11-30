Ahead of their game against the New York Jets, it’s time to release our Atlanta Falcons Week 13 predictions.

The Atlanta Falcons Week 13 showdown with the New York Jets seems like a perfect opportunity for head coach Arthur Smith. As presently constituted, the Jets are an ideal opponent for the Falcons. That is, depending on which Falcons team shows up on Sunday.

Whether it's Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, or Trevor Siemian, as long as it's not Aaron Rodgers, this Jets offense is severely, excruciatingly limited. New York has scored two touchdowns on offense amid its four-game losing streak. Rodgers is not walking through that door (at least not this week, he isn't.) As a result, playing a conservative style across the board that dares the Jets to overcome their deep issues should be the strategy.

Enter Smith and his preferred style of play. Despite spending substantial draft capital on TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London, Smith has still shown a proclivity to go rush-heavy on offense. In Week 13, that instinct figures to be the correct one.

Avoiding turnovers that can lead to points for New York is paramount for Atlanta this week. Establish an effective run game, take points when available, and let the Jets offense flounder as it will. It's not a pretty way to play, but it's the correct game plan for this opponent.

So, can Atlanta pull that off? Or will the Jets exhibit enough competence on offense to make this game competitive? Let's explore via some Falcons Week 13 predictions below.

Slow day for Desmond Ridder

The Jets defense is a dangerous one, but also a dangerously overworked one. On Black Friday, despite losing to the Miami Dolphins handily 34-13, the Jets picked off QB Tua Tagovailoa twice and returned one for a touchdown. Sauce Gardner and the rest of the unit was simply asked to do too much over the course of the game.

Do not expect Arthur Smith to give QB Desmond Ridder those same opportunities for error.

Ridder has started nine games this season. In five of them, he attempted 30+ passes. In the other four, he averaged 19 passes per game, including against the Tennessee Titans in a game he was maybe, possibly benched.

With a three-headed rushing attack of Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson, expect the Falcons offense to employ the ground-and-pound attitude. Wear down Gang Green's defense over the course of 60 minutes, and simply wait for the dam to break.

Falcons pass rush welcomes Jets 0-line to town

The Falcons defense has had a tough time getting after opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Only four teams have racked up fewer than Atlanta's 22 sacks so far.

New York's offensive line might be just what the doctor ordered. On the one hand, coach Robert Saleh expressed some optimism about starting-caliber players potentially returning to the lineup in Week 13. On the other hand, does rolling out another new configuration up front really portend success?

Atlanta has only had two games with four or more sacks in 2023, and one of those games came against the sack magnet that is Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell. Let's go on the record and say the D hits four again versus the Jets QBs on Sunday.

Atlanta ground game goes for over 150 yards

With Smith getting the perfect opportunity to go full steam ahead pounding the rock, keeping the ball on the ground and the clock moving should be priorities for Atlanta. Although the Jets defense is well above average, it also isn't afforded much rest or cushion by the offense. Therefore, look for Atlanta to patiently establish the rush…and establish….and establish.

By the end of the game, the Falcons should hit the 150-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time this season, and second time in two games. Robinson had another 90+ yards rushing last week against the New Orleans Saints, the second week in a row he did so.

The Jets will get fed a steady dose of Robinson. It might be tough sledding in the early going for Smith's offense, but Tim Boyle isn't providing much relief for C.J. Mosley and Co. By sheer volume alone, the Falcons should go off for another big number via the ground game in Week 13.