The Atlanta Falcons own the 8th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There are many ways this can go, of course, but they could use more depth on their defensive line. Here we’ll look at the reasons why Myles Murphy would be a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons presently have eight picks. They’ve kept their first-round picks in Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as an extra fourth-round pick obtained from Tennessee in the Julio Jones trade.

The Falcons still have gaps to fix heading into the 2023 offseason, and with three draft selections in the top 75, they’ll have the chance to make significant adjustments. Their most important pick, though, is unquestionably their early first-round selection. The Falcons have a lot of potential difference-makers to choose from with their top-10 choice.

The Falcons have had a combined total of 39 sacks in the past two years. As such, acquiring one of the top 10 edge defenders from the 2023 NFL Draft would be a wise move for the team in order to improve their numbers for the upcoming season. Yes, they do have Kaden Elliss, who is capable of playing either linebacker or edge defender. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if they looked to add a more specialized edge defender in the draft. The Falcons need to enhance their defense by expanding their current group. This includes Elliss, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Adetekunbo Ogundeji.

The 2023 draft class has an array of edge defenders and pass rushers to choose from. The Falcons could benefit from selecting one of the top players in this deep group. Almost 20 edge defenders have received top-100 grades from various draft sources, which is well-deserved. We expect the Falcons to utilize a multiple 3-4 look on defense. Therefore, they may search for another hybrid edge rusher.

Enter Myles Murphy, a former number-one recruit from Clemson. He is among the most skilled players in his position in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is physically impressive, possessing strength and athleticism. As edge defender has been a common position projected for the Falcons in mock drafts, acquiring Murphy could help fill their need in this area.

Let’s look at the reasons why Myles Murphy would be perfect for the Falcons.

1. Murphy fits well in Atlanta

Murphy is a skilled edge defender who excels in stopping the run. He has the potential to be a proficient pass rusher. Despite having the appropriate size and athleticism for his position, he lacks the flexibility required of an exceptional edge rusher. He relies more on brute force than speed to push through and shows remarkable determination both against the run and the pass. Once he enters the NFL, however, Murphy needs to broaden his range of pass rush techniques.

The Falcons should absolutely consider drafting Murphy in the first round. He bears a striking resemblance to former Falcon Patrick Kerney, who led the pass rush from 2000-2007. Murphy should be an excellent fit for the Falcons’ new defense. He should perform well as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end.

Myles Murphy with a sack for the third down stop! #ALLIN Watch live on ABC. pic.twitter.com/sN4f0JYzDl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 5, 2021

2. Murphy has good size

He possesses a desirable size and an exceptional speed-to-weight ratio. Although Murphy’s speed off the line is impressive, it is worth noting that a player’s forty-yard time is not a significant indicator of their performance on the field. This notion applies similarly to defensive ends.

Having been a five-star recruit, Murphy can quickly maneuver his way to the inside and has the ability to leave his blocker disoriented. He is a hard-hitting tackler who leverages his size to take down the passer.

Recall that during a game against 10th-ranked NC State Murphy executed an extraordinary play. This is when he single-handedly threw a 335-pound tackle to the ground before utilizing his agility and speed to outmaneuver him. This display of strength is not typical.

3. Murphy has great versatility

Murphy is a versatile edge rusher who has the ability to line up inside or drop into coverage. Of course, using him in coverage is not his strong suit, much like Tyree Wilson. During his time at Clemson, he had great success using his athleticism to identify openings on the inside.

Additionally, Murphy displays remarkable strength, powerful hands, and decent speed. Although he may not be as explosive as Tyree Wilson, he still possesses enough talent to have a significant impact in the NFL.

Overall, Murphy is a highly skilled and versatile player who should be a lock for the Falcons. He possesses all the attributes required to excel in both passing and running games.