The Atlanta Falcons are expected to make further changes during the 2023 NFL offseason. This is hardly unexpected given the number of roster spots still available. Of course, they can do so through the draft. They may, though, continue to scout the market for other possible free agents. Here we’ll look at the most significant roster need of the Falcons after the first week of the 2023 NFL Free Agency period.

Strangely enough, it seems like the Falcons believe they are not as good as they actually are. They finished fourth in the NFC South despite having the same record as the second and third-placed teams. However, they need to replace some key players who are free agents on both offense and defense. Despite this, we don’t expect them to take a step back in 2023.

The Falcons continue to be an intriguing team to follow during the offseason. This is mainly due to the fact that they still have a lot of wiggle room in their salary cap space. It was, of course, the second-highest in the league after the Chicago Bears. In addition, they possess a top-ten draft pick, which puts them in a favorable position to make some noise in the offseason.

Let’s look at the most significant roster need of the Falcons after the first week of free agency.

Improve pass rush

Looking ahead, the Falcons have a pressing need for an edge rusher. Of course, they could address this in the draft with their No. 8 pick. Alternatively, they could look to free agency to bring in players such as Yannick Ngakoue or Frank Clark.

In truth, many expected the Falcons to address their edge rushing needs in free agency. This was especially considering their league-worst pressure rate in 2021. Right now, however, only Leonard Floyd, Ngakoue, Clark, and Jadeveon Clowney as the big names remaining on the market. In addition, time and money running out on the Falcons. If they cannot sign a big-name veteran edge rusher soon, they may have to turn to the draft to replenish their pass rush. Again, this would be quite the debacle since they did have the second-most money to spend in free agency.

Of those available, Yannick Ngakoue seems to be the best fit. He is a well-known player who is considered the best option for the Falcons. Although he is not a perfect edge defender, his strength lies in his ability to excel in rushing the passer. He regularly accumulates sacks year after year.

Despite being almost 28 years old and looking for his fifth team in his eighth NFL season, Ngakoue had a strong 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He accumulated 9.5 sacks in 2022, which was a solid follow-up to his 10-sack campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Since joining the league as a third-round pick in 2016, Ngakoue has recorded at least eight sacks every year. That proves Ngakoue’s ability to disrupt, which deserves a handsome payment this offseason.

We don’t really know if Ngakoue will sign a long-term deal or opt for another one-year contract. Regardless of his contract length, though, Falcons fans can expect someone like Ngakoue to make a significant contribution to their pass rush. It would not be surprising to see him reach a double-digit sack count in 2023.

Frank Clark is another viable option for the Falcons to consider. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and boasts an impressive playoff record. Still, keep in mind that despite his strong postseason performances for the Chiefs, he struggled in regular-season games. This resulted in a pay cut last year and his recent release. Additionally, Clark has a controversial legal history that may give teams pause. However, his resume still stands out in a weak class of edge rushers. The Falcons do have to consider that he will turn 30 years old in June.

Leonard Floyd is another potential option for the Falcons. Although he has benefited from playing alongside Aaron Donald in Los Angeles, he has been consistently productive in his own right. In fact, he has not slowed down since turning 30 years old last September. In the past three seasons, Floyd has accumulated 29 sacks, 59 quarterback hits, and 157 pressures. These include four sacks, 11 hits, and 28 pressures in the six games that Donald missed in 2022. He has played in every game since 2017 and has featured in at least 80 percent of defensive snaps for four consecutive seasons. That’s the kind of endurance and dependability the Falcons need.

Lastly, Atlanta should also look at Jadeveon Clowney from the Cleveland Browns. When healthy, Clowney can efficiently stop the run and aggressively rush the passer. However, he did make public comments criticizing the Browns and sat out the final game of the 2022 season. Those indicate that he will not return to Cleveland. If he’s available, the Falcons could pick Clowney up for a relatively low cost.