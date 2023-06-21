The Atlanta Falcons will be entering the 2023 season a bit renewed. After being financially handcuffed the past few seasons from the past regime, the Falcons were able to put together some of the hopeful building blocks to their team this offseason. They made some calculated and even splashy moves in the draft, and where one of the most active in free agency. With a roster much more resembling of a competitive NFL team, the Falcons are hoping for some breakout stars that most may be sleeping on heading into the 2023 season.

Desmond Ridder

Quite the offensive roster has been assembled by the Falcons, with the biggest question mark centered around the quarterback position. While the Falcons' decision to stick with Desmond Ridder and not pursue quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson or Ryan Tannehill was criticized by some, it is crucial to recognize the potential and qualities that could propel the former Cincinnati Bearcats player to break out in the 2023 season.

Early performances

An optimistic glimpse into Ridder's future is provided by his early performances. Despite being a third-round draft pick, promise was showcased in his first four starts at the end of the 2022 season. Ridder outperformed notable quarterbacks like Josh Allen (61.0) and Jalen Hurts (77.2) with a passer rating of 86.4 across those games. In fact, his rating is comparable to that of Joe Burrow. While comparisons aren't everything, Falcons' fans can at least find some comfort in a number like that.

Decision making

The transition to the NFL presents a daunting challenge for young quarterbacks, particularly in terms of decision-making under pressure. However, Ridder possesses a significant asset that often goes unnoticed: his ability to rapidly process defenses. His adeptness at deciphering complex defensive schemes, as demonstrated in his early starts, indicated his capability to handle the demanding pace of the NFL game. Ridder's decisiveness can set him apart succeed well in 2023.

Accuracy improvement

Notable improvement in accuracy has been shown by Ridder, despite facing criticism during his collegiate days at Cincinnati. His accuracy significantly evolved during his final year with the Bearcats, which is crucial in the NFL where windows for successful passes are tighter. The demonstrated ability to refine his accuracy suggested Ridder's willingness to invest time in improving this skill, making him a more reliable asset.

Pocket composure

One of Ridder's underrated strengths lies in his ability to excel in creating “second-reaction” plays under pressure. The modern NFL demands quick decisions, and Ridder's agility and presence outside the pocket enable him to extend plays and locate open receivers. This off-structure ability grants him an advantage and allows him to overcome potential obstacles often faced by young quarterbacks. Ridder's poise under pressure, as evidenced by his high passer rating while under duress, distinguishes him as a player poised for growth.

Offensive help

The Falcons have done an exceptional job of providing Ridder with a supportive infrastructure as he develops into their starting quarterback. Their commitment is exemplified by their offseason efforts, including the strengthening of the offensive line, aimed at equipping Ridder with the necessary tools for success. Furthermore, the Falcons have assembled a wealth of offensive options, such as Bijan Robinson through the draft and Jonnu Smith through trade, further enhancing the array of targets available for Ridder to distribute the ball to.

Ridder seemingly possesses all the necessary tools required for a breakout season.

Arnold Ebiketie

The Falcons have been seeking a pass rush for the past couple of seasons, and they may have found it in Arnold Ebiketie during his rookie season. Displaying explosive skills and a natural ability to disrupt quarterbacks, Ebiketie emerged as a standout edge rusher for the Falcons. His impact goes beyond the sack numbers, with his devastating spin move demonstrating his ability to generate pressure and disrupt opposing offenses. Throughout the season, Ebiketie consistently proved to be a formidable force, amassing 28 pressures, 16 hurries, and nine quarterback hits. His consistent performance and ability to overwhelm offensive tackles were evident, making him ready to breakout in 2023.

Speed and agility

Ebiketie's athleticism sets him apart as an edge rusher. With a blend of speed and agility resembling that of a larger safety, he quickly adapted to the challenges of his position. Although Dean Pees, the former defensive coordinator, has since departed, Ebiketie's emergence as a bright spot for the Falcons' defense provides hope for the team's improvement. As we approach the 2023 season, he has the potential to become a leader within an evolving Atlanta defense, and one that new defensive coordinator is bound to take a liking to.

Contributor up front

Ebiketie will be part of a youthful Falcons front seven that includes promising talents such as DeAngelo Malone and Troy Andersen. While his fellow second-year defenders experienced ups and downs during their rookie season, Ebiketie's ability to immediately make an impact sets him apart. As he enters his second year and beyond, his high-floor athleticism combined with untapped potential positions him as a cornerstone of the defense. Although there is room for growth as a tackler, his ability to consistently put himself in a position to make plays demonstrates his potential to dominate the defensive front.

Understanding the game

While sacks often take the spotlight for his position, the role of an edge rusher extends far beyond mere numbers. Ebiketie demonstrated his ability to affect the game in multiple ways. His 2.5 sacks as a rookie may not have been eye-popping, but his ranking as the fifth-highest among all first-year defenders in pressures spoke volumes about his disruptive presence. Ebiketie's relentless motor, combined with his knack for finding the football, constantly puts him in a position to impact opposing quarterbacks.