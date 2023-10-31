Fall was a survival thriller film directed by Scott Mann. The film made over $20 million on a $3 million budget and is getting a sequel (or two).

Trust Fall

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that not one, but two sequels were green-lit by Capstone Studios. Mann will return to produce both sequels and will co-write and direct the third film. Tea Shop Productions' Mark Lane and James Harris (47 Meters Down) will team up again and join Capstone's Christian Mercuri. Mercuri will also finance both sequels with Fall 2 eyeing a June 2024 shoot date.

“These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. We want to now take the franchise even further as we assemble the very best team and ideas to ensure the next hair-raising, death defying and pulse pounding film to global audiences,” said Mercuri.

“I am thrilled to be continuing the Fall journey and taking it to the next level,” Mann added. “We’ve got a really special cinematic experience planned and I’m immensely grateful to my fellow producers for backing the vision. I’m also excited to be working with new collaborators as well as reuniting with the original gang, and obviously can’t wait to be back filming thousands of feet up.”

The first Fall film featured Shazam! star Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It follows two girls who get trapped atop a 2,000-foot-tall broadcasting tower.

The sequels will reportedly bring back original characters from the first film and introduce new ones.