Fanatics Fest 2024 had no shortage of star power. I got to interact on the Blue Carpet with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment including (bleeping) Jay-Z, Kevin Durant, Lil Wayne, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Triple H, Livvy Dunne, Adrian Peterson, Dez Bryant and more!

Here are some of my favorite moments from a crazy weekend in the Mecca.

Jay-Z on the best team in NYC between Knicks, Nets

You don't become a billionaire by making bad business decisions. Well played, Jay!

Kevin Durant shakes his head NO on a Steph Curry reunion

After a dominant run in Golden State together, winning back-to-back NBA titles, NBA superstar KD put the kibosh on a possible reunion with three-point king Steph Curry.

Lil Wayne calls himself the greatest rapper of all time

Eminem? Drake? Kendrick Lamar? Tupac? Jay-Z? Nas? Where is Weezy on your list?

Livvy Dunne on whether Simone Biles is the Gymnastics GOAT: “Of course, everyone knows that!”

11 Olympic medals, including seven golds. Most decorated US gymnast of all time. Baaaaaa Baaaaaa. Need I say more?!

Carmelo Anthony embraces being on all-time New York Knicks Mount Rushmore

Patrick Ewing Walt “Clyde” Frazier Willis Reed Carmelo Anthony?

Does Melo make the cut for your all-time New York Knicks Mount Rushmore?

Tracy McGrady on 1992 Dream Team vs. 2024 Avengers USA Basketball: “No Intimidation Factor”

Michael Jordan's Dream Team or LeBron's Avengers? T-Mac is rolling with the Dream Team. Just another layer to the MJ-LeBron GOAT debate!

Adrian Peterson gives his all-Time Mount Rushmore of RBs

When AP speaks about the running back position, it's safe to say you should listen. He gave me his all-time Mount Rushmore of RBs. How'd he do? Who's on your list?

Barry Sanders Emmitt Smith Walter Payton LaDainian Tomlinson

Dez Bryant CAUGHT the ball!

Bad, bad memories for Cowboys fans.

Triple H describes what The Rock means to the WWE: “Transcends all eras”

When you talk about the history of professional wrestling, it's impossible to tell that story without The Rock. A true legend inside and out of the ring!

