Fans blast Pakistan starlet for misspelling Hardik Pandya’s name

Pakistan starlet Sehar Shinwari received flak on Twitter after she misspelled Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s name in one of her social media posts. Sehar Shinwari made the mistake in her clarification post, claiming she never trolled Team India and “Hardik Panda” after the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday.

“I never trolled cricket Indian team or Hardik Panda like the way it is being portrayed in Indian media since morning. In fact it was a sarcastic comment I made on performance of both India & Pakistan over their home grounds. Please have some shame Indians,” she wrote on the social network.

However, the Indian supporters were quick to notice the error in her social media post and mocked her for making such a silly mistake.

“His name is Hardik Pandya not Hardik “Panda”. Jaahil hi rahenge Pakistani,” Indian cricket team admirer said on Twitter.

“What’s this? You are nothing but a troll and you get the respect shown towards a troll,” another added.

“We r proud to be Indian, Shame on Pakistan for losing to England, Aap sikho batting krna from Hardik Pandeya,” a third commented referring to her spelling mistake.

Your wrote on page of Hardik Pandya vaise tumne panda likha hai Naam na sahi badnaam to huye ki policy apna li Pakistan media kuch der ke liye tum par discuss karegi Badh ke topic kuch der ke liye bhula diye jayege nahi Badh se temporary rahat kyu? — uddhavkumar singh (@uddhavkumarsin2) September 22, 2022

But the whole controversy started after she urged the Indian cricket team to lose their match against Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sehar Shinwari’s remarks came after India’s defeat to Aaron Finch and company in Punjab. India posted a huge total of 208/6 on the board, thanks to a 35-ball 55 from KL Rahul and an explosive unbeaten 71 off 30 deliveries from Hardik Pandya. But it was their bowlers, especially the pace bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel that let them down as they went for over 100 runs in their 8 overs to allow the Kangaroos to grab a 1-0 lead in the series.

After the match, Hardik Pandya, who was the top scorer in the match, posted a few snapshots of himself and his teammates on social media captioning them: “We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always.”

Responding to Hardik Pandya’s tweet, Sehar Shinwari wrote: “Please lose next match to Pakistan on 23rd October you will learn more from it.” The actress didn’t stop there as she came up with a series of tweets to troll Rohit Sharma and his boys for their recent performances.

“Indian team should start selling wada pao and leave cricket because cricket in ke bas ki baat nahi,” Sehar Shinwari added.

Team India’s supporters were left fuming with her comments and immediately hit back at her on the microblogging website. One fan even stated that she was following Indian cricket even when the Pakistani team led by Babar Azam was playing against England.

“Wow you are watching Indian cricket even though Pakistan is Playing in your country. That’s the brand India has set in the world cricket,” an Indian cricket admirer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, she isn’t the first Pakistani who has been slammed for comments against India of late.

Recently former Pakistan captain Salman Butt suffered a severe backlash on social media after he appeared to mock India skipper Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and opener KL Rahul.