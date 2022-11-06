Fans go gaga after Suryakumar Yadav breaks huge record

Social media went into overdrive after Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav’s feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in India’s last Group 2 game on Sunday. It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an Indian in the history of T20 World Cups after Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in 23 balls. In the process, Suryakumar Yadav also became the second batsman ever to score 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game in a calendar year.

With his scintillating innings against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav took his tally of runs to 1026 in 28 matches this year, making him the first man in 2022 to complete the milestone of 1,000 runs. Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan is in second place with 924 runs in 23 matches in 2022.

However, the big difference between Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammad Rizwan is their strike rate – while the Pakistan opener has made his runs at a strike rate of 136, the Indian batter has scored his runs at over 186.

Sky is special.

SKY is limitless…

Brilliant stuff. Always a treat to watch.#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/EsZ7vG4gcG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is just illegal, the consistency is remarkable, fifty from just 23 balls, What a player. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2022

When Suryakumar Yadav comes to bat. pic.twitter.com/qUdFP1TOG7 — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 6, 2022

Surya Kumar Yadav what a knock 🔥

Well played SKY, Surya coming like #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsZIMpic.twitter.com/x0Q4tNnxOK — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) November 6, 2022

The 1st Indian to score more than 1000 T20I runs in a year. And the highest scorer of 2022. But the strike-rate is simply astounding. #SuryakumarYadav not only scores heaps of runs but blasts them at incredible rate. He's the most enterprising batsman in the world right now… pic.twitter.com/pITmsCa86X — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 6, 2022

Coming back to Suryakumar Yadav’s performance in the T20 World Cup Down Under, he has already collected 225 runs in 5 matches, including three half-centuries.

MOST T20I RUNS IN 2022

Suryakumar Yadav – 1026 runs in 28 matches

Mohammad Rizwan – 921 runs in 23 matches

Virat Kohli – 731 runs in 19 matches

Pathum Nissanka – 713 in 24 matches

FASTEST FIFTIES FOR INDIA in T20 WORLD CUPS

Yuvraj Singh – 12 balls in 2007

KL Rahul – 18 balls in 2021

Yuvraj Singh – 20 balls in 2007

Suryakumar – 23 balls in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics against Zimbabwe ensured India topped group 2 and will now meet England in the semis for a place in next Sunday’s showpiece final.

Batting first India put up a total of 186/5 on the board with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with his unbeaten 61. Another major contributor for India was KL Rahul, who smashed his second successive fifty in the tournament after his half-century in the previous game against Bangladesh.

In reply, Zimbabwe was bowled out for a paltry 115 with Ravichandran Ashwin being the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/22 in his 4 overs.

“I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting. He said let’s take the positive route and see where we end up. We started hitting the ball well and never stopped till the 20th over. The atmosphere in the team is very nice, and the build-up to the knockouts has been very nice. My plan is always clear. I’m not trying anything different. I bat the same way in the nets as well,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match press conference. “Feels really good, but coming out and starting from zero is what I always think when I come out to bat, and I’ll keep doing that. It’s good to see people come out and support us like this even after we’ve qualified,” the India No.4 added.

Much like the Indian cricket team’s supporters, skipper Rohit Sharma was also in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s batting against Zimbabwe in particular and in the tournament in general.

“A very good all-round performance, something we were looking for. We had qualified, but we wanted to come out and play the way we wanted to play, which we achieved. What SKY is doing for the team is remarkable, just coming out there, playing that way, taking the pressure off the others. We know his ability, and it allows the guy at the other end to take his time. The dugout can really be at ease when he bats, and he’s shown a lot of composure when he’s batted. We expected this from him, and he’s gone from strength to strength,” Rohit Sharma said after India’s win.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about India’s semifinal against England that would be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

“The key for us will be to adjust quickly to the conditions. We have played a game there, but we need to adjust quickly. England are a good team, and it will be a great contest. We should take pride in qualifying, firstly, and if we play that semi-final well, we have another big game as well. It’s about understanding the lines and lengths – the square boundaries are shorter – and executing well. The fans have been brilliant all this while, almost everywhere we have gone we’ve got a full house, and we expect the same in the semi-finals as well. On behalf of the team I’d really like to thank them,” Rohit Sharma concluded.

Earlier, Pakistan became the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals and will now square off against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.