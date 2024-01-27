Social media erupted with joy after Team India talisman Virat Kohli scripted history, becoming the first man to claim ten ICC awards.

Social media erupted with joy after Team India talisman Virat Kohli scripted history, becoming the first man to claim ten ICC awards this week.

Virat Kohli won the ICC ODI player of the year at the age of 24 in 2012. Virat Kohli won the ICC ODI player of the year at the age of 35 in 2023. The Greatness. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vOdKZ3gPqy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2024

Let's meet the ICC ODI cricketer of the year 2023. – Virat Kohli 🐐🔥pic.twitter.com/tNQVeiAQqG — 𝗠𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁. (@Mohit_Viratfan) January 25, 2024

Most ICC awards won by an individual: Virat Kohli: 10 Pakistan All Team – 8 Virat Kohli bigger Than Pakistan Cricket pic.twitter.com/wLDU7dEVUQ — TROLL PAKISTAN CRICKET (@trollpakistanii) January 25, 2024

Virat Kohli has the most ICC awards by an individual 🐐 👑 pic.twitter.com/m3x6Di7J5T — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 26, 2024

It is worth noting that no other player in the history of cricket has won five ICC awards, while Virat Kohli has already picked up ten with the possibility of a few more trophies not being ruled out.

Team India's batting mainstay, Virat Kohli, delivered the goods for the Rohit Sharma-led side in last year's Cricket World Cup as he emerged as the leading run-scorer in the quadrennial event.

Virat Kohli scored 765 runs with three centuries in the premier ODI competition, earning the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC World Cup.

Virat Kohli's heroics, however, failed to take India past the final hurdle as the home team lost to a rampaging Australia in the final, leaving Rohit Sharma and his colleagues in tears.

A couple of days before the opening Test against England, Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two games due to personal reasons, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) urging the fans to request privacy.

“Mr. Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming IDFC First Bank Test series against England, citing personal reasons,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasized that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series,” the BCCI added.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series,” the Indian board summed up.

Reports later suggested that Virat Kohli's mother, Saroj Kohli, is unwell, and that's why the premier India batter missed the consecration of the Ram Temple and Ayodhya and the first two Tests against England.

Virat Kohli's decision to pull out from the matches against England in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam left his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers concerned.

“No one knows what has happened yet. I am sure we will get to know soon. If Virat talks about personal reasons, there must be a very good reason for that. Maybe he is also tired. He has been playing a lot of cricket. Could be family stuff. I will find out soon but I won't tell you guys. His friendship is too important to me,” AB de Villiers said on YouTube.

Noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, on the other hand, opined that there must be a compelling reason for Virat Kohli to withdraw his name from the Test matches against England in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“If someone who is such an avid supporter of test cricket and so passionately loves playing for India chooses to miss two games, it must be a deeply compelling reason. So let us wish Virat Kohli well, hope this phase passes and that he returns happier,” Harsha Bhogle wrote on X.

After Virat Kohli decided against participating in the first two Tests against England, Rajat Patidar was added to India's 15-men squad, hinting at captain Rohit Sharma's policy of providing opportunities to young cricketers.