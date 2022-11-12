Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Angus Cloud endorses Rockstar Energy by being part of its “Fuel Your Energy” Campaign and in appearing in a 90-second short film.

Angus Cloud, star of the hit HBO series Euphoria, appears in Rockstar Energy’s “Fuel Your Energy” campaign to endorse the energy drink brand. The short film also serves as a trailer for five real-life experiences as part of Rockstar Energy’s #WhatsNext campaign, saying that Rockstar Energy will unlock the limits of those who consume it.

Fans loved the video and praised Cloud’s performance in the campaign. Fans have shown their appreciation on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter – everywhere that Rockstar Energy released the video featuring Cloud.

“Angus can for sure be the lead in a cyberpunk 2077 live-action series, that would be so cool,” says one user CezaMVO on YouTube. We can also see that happening given the theme of the short video. However, we think Angus Cloud could also be the lead for a Ready Player One show of his own, or in a live-action adaptation of a show like SwordArt Online. Cloud actually has a lot of potential as a character in a game. As Rockstar Energy would say, “There’s no limit.”

Fans on Twitter also enjoyed the film, with some loving the Euphoria references on the video, while others just showed how much they appreciate Rockstar Energy’s video in general. “WWWWW,” tweets ScrxtcH.

Meanwhile, other fans also noted what could possibly be the acting debut of VALORANT pro player Alan “ethos” Ruan of NRG / Skwirel Warriers who appeared in a cameo role in the video. Indeed, the video had a lot of nods to be appreciated by the gaming community, including one moment where Angus Cloud turned into a video game character in what appears to be PUBG Battlegrounds’ menu screen.

What do you think of this ad by Rockstar Energy?