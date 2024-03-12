Fans were treated to a surprise when J. Cole and Boosie Badazz crossed paths during a night out at the Area 29 strip club in Houston, Texas. Their unexpected interaction, captured on camera, sparked a wave of humorous responses from fans on social media, Rap-up reports.
During their encounter, Boosie Badazz, appearing notably more intoxicated than Cole, approached the Dreamville boss with a slower drawl, declaring, “Ay bruh, ay bruh, I’ma keep it a hunnid.” Cole, seemingly amused by the contrast, responded calmly, indicating his awareness of Boosie's state with a simple, “Who you telling? Why you telling me like I don’t know?”
View this post on Instagram
Fans on social media quickly reacted to the amusing exchange. One user suggested a collaboration between the two rappers, while others marveled at Cole's down-to-earth demeanor and Boosie's energetic state. Some expressed surprise at seeing Cole at a gentleman's club, highlighting the unexpected nature of the encounter.
Cole's visit to Houston likely coincided with his upcoming concerts in San Antonio as part of Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?” The tour, which commenced in Tampa, Florida, includes various stops across the United States.
While it remains uncertain whether Cole and Boosie Badazz will collaborate in the future, fans noted Cole's recent track record of featuring on multiple artists' songs in 2023. His willingness to collaborate across different projects suggests that a potential collaboration with Boosie could be within the realm of possibility.
Overall, the unexpected meeting between J. Cole and Boosie Badazz outside the Houston gentleman's club provided fans with an entertaining moment and sparked speculation about potential future collaborations between the two acclaimed rappers.