By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh is facing the heat over his social media post on India captain Rohit Sharma. On Sunday, Sports outlet Sportskeeda ran a Twitter poll asking cricket lovers to rate the Nagpur-born cricket star’s reign as India skipper. While the poll received thousands of replies, one man’s response caught everyone’s attention. It was from none other than Yuvraj Singh, who gave 10 out of 10 points to Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills in the comments section of the post.

However, Yuvraj Singh’s rating of captain Rohit Sharma wasn’t much appreciated on the microblogging website as Team India fans mocked him for praising the 35-year-old cricket star even when he has failed as a leader at multiple events, including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup this year.

While one cricket admirer claimed that being the brother-in-law of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh was jealous of Virat Kohli’s credentials and hence was supporting the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Others mocked him by highlighting his poor record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Test cricket. Some even joked about Rohit Sharma’s fat belly.

“Paid. Both Gautam and Yuvi were dreaming to captain Indian team after Dhoni but young Kohli came out of syllabus. So they’re still salty and jealous of Kohli,” a Twitter user said.

Sorry but you are wrong. Rohit has been the worst captain of India till date. He doesn’t even know which player to select in playing 11, and he also doesn’t know how to use right bowlers in game,” another remarked.

“Yuvipaji this Rohit is not giving youngsters like your protégé Shubman Gill chances in team to favour Dhawan and you are giving him 10…he looks totally out of sorts in pressure matches,” a third added.

True, WC winner fittest player, padhna shree, Bharat Ratna Rohit sharma is the greatest player and captain. — Aditya (@Adityataode) December 5, 2022

Similar way I rate your innings in 2014 WC Final as 10 out of 10 ❤️❤️ — ︎︎︎ISHN (@Deshdrohit) December 5, 2022

As good as your ipl and test career — f11ck (@sydney89_) December 5, 2022

Earlier, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim raised questions about Rohit Sharma’s poor captaincy.

“If we analyze our bowling at the end, the right lengths were not bowled. There are some question marks over Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as well. There should be some talk about it. According to me, his captaincy was a bit clueless,” Saba Karim told India News. “India looked very complacent after Bangladesh were nine down. They thought they had 50 runs to defend and the batters would not be able to get them. No one seemed bothered as Bangladesh got easy ones and twos. There was no urgency and the complacency eventually hurt India,” the former Indian wicketkeeper concluded.

Besides Saba Karim, Rohit Sharma’s leadership came under fire from former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria who blasted him for not utilizing spinner Washington Sundar properly in their defeat to Bangladesh in the first ODI in Mirpur during the weekend.

Washington Sundar only bowled five overs in the match and was not reintroduced in the attack despite impressive figures of 2/17, a decision that baffled Danish Kaneria.

According to the ex-Pakistan leg-spinner, Washington Sundar could have turned the tide in India’s favor. But it appeared like Rohit Sharma didn’t have trust in him and that’s why he let the match slip away on a pitch that aided spin from ball one.

“On the field, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma took so many bad decisions. When were you going to bowl Washington Sundar, after returning to India? What was he doing, I just could not understand,” Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“Sundar had five overs left. Mustafizur Rahman is a left-hander and every U-16 or U-18 cricketer would know that against a left-handed tailender, if you bowl an off-spinner, he will get you a wicket. Sundar would have got the ball to turn on the surface, but Rohit just did not want to bowl him,” Danish Kaneria explained.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma argued that Rohit Sharma’s poor performances with the bat may be harming his captaincy. His mind could be cluttered at the moment because being an opener he’s expected to give the team a solid start but he hasn’t done so in the last few months.

“Yes, Rohit Sharma’s lack of form is one of the reasons we have struggled. But that is not the only reason. We have also been weak in various other areas. His form is critical in white-ball cricket because it gives India a good start,” Rajkumar Sharma said. “If the captain is suffering, there may be turmoil in the locker room. He cannot be forceful in such instances since he will be concerned about his own batting as well as the team. It has an impact on the team’s atmosphere,” Rajkumar Sharma concluded.

Rohit Sharma has played seven ODI games this year and has accumulated 198 runs at a subpar average of 33.