Pedro Pascal dropped a project and pushed the MCU's Fantastic Four production commencement.

The MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four film has gotten some negative updates. Pedro Pascal's potential involvement may delay its filming according to a new report.

Fantastic Four filming pushed

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Pascal has dropped out of Weapons. That film is from Zach Cregger, director of Barbarian. Coming up in February, Pascal will be getting into production on The Last of Us Season 2.

Fantastic Four was initially set to begin filming in April. Now, the production of the MCU film has been pushed to the third quarter of 2024.

As of the time of this writing, Fantastic Four is set for a May 2, 2025 release date. With the filming being pushed back, it doesn't seem likely that it can make that release date. But we will see what Disney and Marvel Studios decide to do.

Pedro Pascal is currently one of the most booked and busy actors in Hollywood. He initially gained notoriety thanks to his roles in Game of Thrones and Narcos. He also stars as Joel in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation with Bella Ramsey.

Pascal also landed high-profile film roles in films such as Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Equalizer 2, Triple Frontier, Wonder Woman 1984, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Strange Way of Life.

Coming up, Pascal will star in Gladiator 2 and Drive-Away Dolls. Star Wars recently announced The Mandalorian & Grogu. Pascal has starred in the titular role of The Mandalorian since 2019.

He has led three seasons as the character on the Disney+ series. It now appears that Pascal's character will be heading for the big screen.

The Fantastic Four haven't been seen on the big screen in nearly a decade. Josh Trank directed the 2015 reboot with Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell.