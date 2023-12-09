A new clip for Rebel Moon continues to show how Zack Snyder has melded science fiction and fantasy is his massive new universe.

Zack Snyder hasn't been shy about the massive scale of the universe audiences will get to experience when Rebel Moon releases on Netflix. A new clip for the film provides another taste of this universe, along with how it will meld science fiction and fantasy.

The director shared the new clip to X and features the film's star Sofia Boutella, alongside Charlie Hunnam and Michiel Huisman, as they attempt to recruit Staz Nair's Tarak to help combat the forces that threaten the moon of Veldt. However, before Tarak can join he must pay a debt to his captors, a debt which may be settled in a bet that requires the former-nobleman to break-in a Griffon-like creature also held by his captors.

What do you think of the first Rebel Moon clip? pic.twitter.com/ibLoxsLPtv — Zack Snyder Film (@ZackSnyderFilm) December 8, 2023

The clip is just one example of how Snyder has melded science fiction and fantasy when building this new universe. While it has plenty of the troupes of sci-fi from hyper-advanced technology and intergalactic travel, the creature in the clip feels more akin to what audiences could see in any number of fantasy worlds alongside some of the aesthetic choices for the films cultures and characters.

Japanese culture and mythology, in particular, is very clear in the design of Veldt's villages as Snyder has cited Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai as a major influence on the films.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire is the first of two upcoming films set in Snyder's new sci-fi universe, starring Sofia Boutella as the former-soldier who has lived in exile on the moon of Veldt. She sets out to rally a group of warriors capable of standing against the Imperium forces dispatched by the tyrannical Motherworld to bring the moon under its rule.

Along with the two upcoming films, the universe is set to expand through multiple games, comics, a novelization, and animated series, many of which will take place hundreds of years before Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on December 21, 2023. Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.