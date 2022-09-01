As fantasy football season is set to kick off, each player will be scouring their rankings for late-round value in an attempt to give their team the edge. One concept that has gained popularity in recent years is drafting a handcuff running back. This makes total sense as an injury to a top selection can cripple a season and this occurs every year. Having the proper backup plan to ensure your team can stay on track is essential. With the 2022 NFL season looming right around the corner, here are the five most valuable running back fantasy football handcuffs to target in the later rounds.

5. Khalil Herbert

There may not be much reason for optimism surrounding the Bears this season, but Khalil Herbert is one of the exceptions. The Virginia Tech product was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and showed some positive flashes in his rookie year. In total, he received 103 rushes for 433 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also tallied 14 receptions for 96 yards. In the two games he started while David Montgomery was out last season, Herbert ran for 197 yards on 37 carries.

As the season approaches, David Montgomery remains in the top spot on the depth chart. However, Khalil Herbert flashed the ability to serve as a lead back during his brief opportunity last season. If Montgomery gets injured at all during the year he will certainly step into a major role. He also will likely play himself into a role with Montgomery in the lineup. Especially considering the low expectations for the Bears’ season, the team could lean on the younger back more in order to give him a true chance to showcase his ability.

4. Alexander Mattison

When targeting handcuffs the talent level and chance of increased opportunity must both be considered. Alexander Mattison checks both of these boxes. The 24-year-old would certainly be a starter on most other teams but is stuck behind one of the premier running backs in the NFL in Dalvin Cook. While Dalvin Cook is clearly an elite talent when he is on the field, he has not played a full season throughout his entire career. He has been healthier the past three seasons and eclipsed 1,000 yards in each year, but still has not played more than 14 games.

In Cook’s absence, Alexander Mattison has more than proven what he is capable of. In the four games he served as a starter last season, he tallied 356 rushing yards on 86 carries. The Vikings are not afraid to give him the ball and he has delivered on the opportunity. While this is more of a risk as it is more reliant on an injury, Alexander Mattison is still a worthy stash on a fantasy football roster as a handcuff option.

3. Tony Pollard

There will be a close watch on the Cowboys backfield this season. Ezekiel Elliott is entering the last season of guaranteed money on his contract and there is speculation it could be his final year with the team. The three-time Pro Bowler has failed to reach the sky-high bar that is set for his play in recent years. While Elliott will still certainly play a role this season, the Cowboys no longer have the same level of commitment as they once did to the running back.

Even with Elliott receiving the bulk of the carries, Tony Pollard is set to play a major role. His change of pace ability has made a major impact on the Cowboys’ offense. He recorded five more runs of 15-plus yards than Zeke did in 2021 despite having over 100 fewer attempts. The 6.2 yards per touch that Pollard tallied last season ranked second in all of football. Expect Tony Pollard to play a role regardless but he has a real chance to outperform Zeke this season.

2. AJ Dillon

There is a surprising lack of buzz surrounding AJ Dillon this season. Even with Aaron Jones labeled as the every-game starter, Dillon tallied more rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns last season. At the minimum, he will be involved in the Packers’ offense and there is a real chance Dillon can see his role expanded. If there is an injury to Aaron Jones or even a slip in play, expect AJ Dillon to be ready for the opportunity.

The former second-round pick is younger and has looked impressive in the opportunities he has gotten. Dillon is sure to play a role in the Packers’ offense regardless, but if Aaron Jones goes down he could find himself in the mix as a top-five fantasy running back. This type of value makes him a terrific fantasy football handcuff.

1. Kareem Hunt

It is tough to find a backup running back as talented as Kareem Hunt. The former Pro Bowler would certainly start on most NFL teams and is a terrific fantasy football handcuff to have if Nick Chubb goes down as well as holding value by himself. Hunt has proven his ability to be a lead back with the Chiefs and could capitalize on the opportunity if it occurs in Cleveland.

There also have been reports of unhappiness with Hunt’s contract this offseason. The 27-year-old has been in search of a long-term deal and has not found it with the Browns. Hunt has requested a trade from Cleveland but has not found any traction. If a trade does occur this season it would certainly be from a team who has an interest in utilizing his talents. Even if this does not occur he will play a major role in the Browns’ offense and will be determined to put out a performance worthy of a lucrative deal. Either way gambling on talent is the best move and Kareem Hunt certainly has this.