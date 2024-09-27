Week 4 kicks off with a division rivalry, where fantasy managers have to pick from guys on a short week. But not to worry, check out this week’s fantasy rankings for the quarterback position with interesting potential options. And, of course, this is the place for the fantasy football defense rankings.

Leading the way is a unit coming off a big week, and boosted by 10-days rest. Plus, the New York Jets are at home against a team traveling across the country. One more thing, it could be slower-paced defensive-minded game.

However, it won’t be cut and dried for the Jets because they will have to deal with emerging Broncos’ rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Top fantasy football picks

It won’t be as easy for the Jets to get to Nix as it was last week against the Patriots. The Jets thundered through the Patriots’ weak offensive line for seven sacks. The Broncos have protected Nix through three games.

However, while Nix might be able to avoid the rush, it looks like this could be a turnover game for him. And fantasy football managers know how impactful a pick-six can be. That’s a tall ask because it’s certainly hit or miss, but there’s an open door for a defensive score.

The Jets looked like the Robert Saleh Jets last week, and that gave them momentum to take on a Denver offense that isn’t scary.

Will McDonald IV could once again be a major factor. He racked up a crazy total of five sacks over the last two weeks, and Saleh recently told Jets Videos he’s impressed, according to yahoosports.com via @snyjets on X.

“Will’s done a great job taking advantage,” Saleh said. “He’s been doing it since training camp. For him, it's kind of a blessing without Haason being here, it's given him a lot more reps than he would've taken had he been here. Credit to Will, he’s worked on it. He’s getting better and better, and he’s only going to get better.”

Also, the Steelers and the 49ers are in the upper echelon this week. The Steelers are in the mix because of the erratic play of Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. It sets up for some big fantasy football plays from the Steelers’ defense, even though head coach Mike Tomlin gave credit to the Colts’ offense overall, according to steelerswire.com.

“I think that (the Jonathan Taylor) challenge is intensified because of (Anthony) Richardson’s mobility and their willingness to use schematics regarding Richardson’s mobility,” Tomlin said. “So, man, it is a big run-game emphasis for us as I sit here right now at the early outset of the week, looking at things that they do well and the things that we need to do well.”

How about the San Francisco 49ers?

This is a matchup-based ranking, for sure. The 49ers have endured their share, for sure, on both sides of the ball. But losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave for the season is a major blow. And it moved the 49ers below the Jets and Steelers for this week, even against the tasty fantasy football treat provided by the Patriots’ offensive line.

Shanahan said he’s trying to take the injuries in stride, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com.

“Every time you have injuries, everyone knows it makes it tougher,” Shanahan said. “People have injuries throughout the league. We have to be able to overcome those. I felt we had every chance to win on Sunday despite some of our injuries. When you lose games that you believe you should have won it makes it that much harder, injuries or no injuries.”

Other Standouts

Still in the mix toward the top end are the Browns, Chiefs, and Texans.

The Browns get a look at the inconsistent Las Vegas Raiders offense, and they should do well in the sack department. However, if defensive end Myles Garrett is unable to go, the Browns would tumble out of the top 10 for this week. So keep a check on his injury status. But head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett to play, according to usatoday.com.

“I don't see him being ruled out” Stefanski said. “I feel like Myles is determined to continue to play. He's working through injuries like a lot of guys and he's played through injury in his past. Of course, you always make smart decisions with your players.”

As for the Chiefs, they may get the Chargers without quarterback Justin Herbert. If he can’t go, fantasy football managers are safe moving the Chiefs up a notch or two. It’s definitely a tiebreaker if you have two defenses. This is true even though Taylor Heinicke is a capable backup. If Herbert plays, slide the Chiefs a couple of spots.

Meanwhile, the Texans could feast against a Jaguars team that looks plain awful. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been a sack magnet this year, and the Texans have gotten after opposing signal-callers.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

The easy sleep pick this week is the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve been crushed two weeks in a row, but this is a get-right game. If the Cowboys can’t put up a strong defensive performance against an offense like the Giants, who can they stop?

The Packers are are home, and the Vikings are not. This will be Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s first real 2024 test. The Packers played awesome defensive football last week, and that could continue this week.

Take your pick on a third sleeper. But it likely comes from the Monday night game. Do you want the Titans against Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson (or maybe Tim Boyle)? Or do you want the Dolphins defense against pick-six machine Will Levis?

NFL Fantasy Football Week 4 Defense Rankings

1. New York Jets, vs. DEN

2. Pittsburgh Steelers, @ IND

3. San Francisco 49ers, vs. NE

4. Cleveland Browns, @ LV

5. Kansas City Chiefs, @ LAC

6. Houston Texans, vs. JAC

7. Las Vegas Raiders, vs. CLE

8. Dallas Cowboys, @ NYG

9. Green Bay Packers, vs. MIN

10. Miami Dolphins, vs. TEN

11. Chicago Bears, vs. LAR

12. Tennessee Titans, @ MIA