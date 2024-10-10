Need help with your fantasy football wide receivers for Week 6? Look here. Need assistance for your fantasy football tight ends? Check this out. But if you need help deciding which defense to choose, you’re in the right place for our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 6.

It’s not a great week for defenses. Let’s get that out there from the get-go. Some of the high-ranking defensive units are teams you might look at and say, “Ick.” But there is one unit you can find comfort in choosing. And that team happens to have one of the best — maybe THE best — defensive players in the NFL.

However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up, so even that choice doesn’t bring supreme confidence.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Steelers LB T.J. Watt may have to do the heavily lifting all by himself this week. During his weekly press conference, Coach Mike Tomlin told steelers.com that defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (neck), outside linebackers Alex Highsmith (groin) and Nick Herbig (hamstring) are considered “out” against the Raiders.

The Steelers will rely on linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, and others to give Watt help. Loudermilk will move to the outside for this game, Tomlin said.

“We've done that in the past, and we will moving forward,” said Coach Mike Tomlin of Loudermilk. “He's just a versatile guy. He, and Leal, are defensive linemen that are participants in special teams, both guys are on kickoff. I think that speaks to their unique skillsets and allows them the position flexibility to slide outside and give us some big man presence when lines get short.”

The good fantasy football news comes from the quarterback change in Las Vegas. After five games, the Raiders decided Gardner Minshew hadn’t done enough to keep the starting gig. Head coach Antonio Pierce told nfl.com the move needed to be made.

“It was a quarterback battle early on,” Pierce said. “(Minshew) started five games, and at this point, I think it's best to go with Aidan going forward.”

O'Connell's performance in a relief role against the Broncos didn’t show a lot. He completed 10 of 20 passes for 94 yards and also threw an interception. If the Steelers can get consistent pressure on O’Connell, they might be able to create big fantasy football plays and cause turnovers.

Another things that helps the Steelers’ defense is the absence of wide receiver Davante Adams, who is out with a hamstring injury. Adams is rumored to be on the trade block.

“He's still a Raider,” Pierce said. “When he's healthy and he can play, we'll play him. He's just not healthy right now. And he's getting closer, that's the good part, he's working every day to get that hamstring right.”

Other Standouts

The Houston Texans are the next best bet to make fantasy football noise. They have struggled to get to the quarterback over the last two weeks with just two sacks. But this week they get Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye in his first NFL start. And Maye will give it a go behind a shaky (that’s being nice) offensive line.

According to boston.com, this is a bad move by the Patriots to throw Maye into the fire.

“It was all but inevitable that the Patriots were going to turn to Maye at some point this season,” Conor Ryan wrote. “But the timing here is confusing, especially with the Patriots afforded a prime opportunity to start Maye in Week 5 against a dreadful Dolphins team. Maye is now set to cut his teeth against a Texans team boasting an imposing defensive unit.”

All but one of the five quarterbacks who have played against the Texans have mediocre numbers. The group of five is Anthony Richardson, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Sam Darnold, and Josh Allen. Darnold streamed the Texans for 181 yards passing and four touchdowns even though he got sacked four times. Still the Texans rank No. 1 in the NFL in terms of opponents completion percentage. Good luck, Drake. Saddle up to the buffet, Texans fantasy managers.

The other good fantasy football choice is the Chicago Bears. Their defense has been solid most weeks with standout efforts and against the Titans in Week 1 and last week against Carolina. But how comfortable should fantasy managers be about counting on a game in London to be normal?

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been very good this season, competing 60% of his passes for 1,110 yards with six touchdowns. But he has avoided turnovers for the part with only two interceptions.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Another possible good choice is the Philadelphia Eagles. But this is strictly on the opposing team’s offense. The Browns have been terrible on offense, but the Eagles have totaled seven points or less in every game this season. You really have to believe the Browns’ offense is as bad as it has looked to stream the Eagles this week. Best wishes, there.

Fantasy football managers can also choose the Los Angeles Chargers. The sacks have been consistent and the Chargers are coming off a bye. However, they’re on the road in the high altitude of Denver. Also, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix hasn’t thrown an interception in three weeks after four over the first two weeks. Further, he’s only been sacked three times over the last three games. But all three of those were last week against the Raiders.

Another sleeper is the Colts, who just got popped for 497 yards by the Jaguars. Ugh. But Titans quarterback Will Levis has been shaky this season with six interceptions and pick-sixes have been part of that equation.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 6 Defense Rankings

1. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT @ LV

2. Houston Texans, HOU @ NE

3. Chicago Bears CHI vs. JAC

4. Philadelphia Eagles PHI vs. CLE

5. Los Angeles Chargers LAC @ DEN

6. Indianapolis Colts, IND vs. PIT

7. Denver Broncos DEN vs. LAC

8. Green Bay Packers, GB vs. ARI

9. Atlanta Falcons, ATL @ CAR

10. Buffalo Bills, BUF @ NJY

11. Baltimore Ravens, BAL vs. WAS

12. New York Jets, NYJ vs. BUF