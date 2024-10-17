If you need help with your fantasy football running backs for Week 7, look here. How about the quarterback position? Advice lives here. But if you need assistance picking a squad on the other side of the ball, this is the right place for our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 7.

At the top of the list are two teams. One is a gamble while the other is safer, but more expensive if you’re doing this on the DFS side of things.

The safe pick is the Buffalo Bills, who have a home matchup against the shaky offense of the Titans. If you’re into risk-taking, go with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a road matchup against the talent-shrunken Browns.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Bills didn’t play great defensive football against the Jets in Week 6, and the No. 14 fantsy football finish showed it. But they did get three sacks, and more could be coming this week.

Head coach Sean McDermott said his defense gave effort, according to buffalorumblings.com.

“Leading into this game we knew what type of game it was going be,” McDermott said. “We knew it was going to be close. They’re a good football team and when you’ve got Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback and a high-level defense, we knew what type of game it was going to be.”

The Bills are stronger on defense with the return of safety Taylor Rapp and cornerback Taron Johnson.

“We missed them,” McDermott said. “It’s good to have them both back. They made some big plays for us. We’ve got some young guys out there playing and those two are some of our veteran players. You could tell in the week of practice that there was a difference in just the communication and the speed at which we were playing on defense during the week.”

Bills defense has chance to make plays this week

Having those guys could be very important against Titans QB Will Levis, who is prone to big mistakes. Levis has been picked off in all five of his starts this season, including two multiple-interception efforts and multiple pick-sixes on the season.

We like the Bengals despite their overall defensive ranking and their less-than-stellar performances to date. They ranked No. 31 — terrible — in defensive fantasy scoring going into a Week 6 matchup against the Giants. However, they held the Giants to a meager seven points and finished as a top-10 defense for the first time this season.

The reason the Bengals are highly rated this week is because of the Browns. The Browns haven't scored 20 points or amassed 300 yards of offense in any of their six games. Yes, that’s awful. Plus, the Browns have produced fewer than 250 yards of offense in five of those games.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-high 31 times. And he no longer has lead-dog receiver Amari Cooper, who resides in Buffalo via a trade.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard said defense is coming along

Hubbard said he thinks the good fantasy football game against the Giants shows the start of a trend.

“I think we were all working so hard for it,” Hubbard said. “And to see it come to fruition after a lot of adversity we faced early in the season, that’s good. But it’s one game. Now it’s about taking it week by week, and by no means are we sitting here like we’re finished. We’re just getting started. And it’s a good building game to have.”

Hubbard said the Bengals took advantage of having more quality bodies available last week.

“Having that rotation going with all our guys back is going to go a long way, and I love it,” Hubbard said. “McKinnley (Jackson), Kris (Jenkins Jr.), those guys coming off being injured, they made some plays and provided energy. You get young guys, and they provide a spark for you, and us old guys can feed off that and they take some of the work load off.”

Other Standouts

The Philadelphia Eagles are another good fantasy football pick this week. They get a Giants team that struggled mightily last week. Plus, the Eagles are coming off a No. 8 finish last week, their first top-10 effort of the season.

This becomes a more risky pick if Giants receiver Malik Nabers is able to play. Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Nabers has improved.

“Good progress where he's able to come out here today and practice,” Daboll said. “He'll have a red jersey on, but he passed some of the steps that he needed to do. He's better, which is a good thing. So, we'll see. We'll go through today. I'm optimistic, but I'm not going to push anything. That type of injury you want to be smart with. But he is doing much better and it'll be good to have him out here at practice today.”

If Nabers plays, downgrade the Eagles a few spots.

Another good fantasy football pick is Indianapolis. The Colts get an nice matchup against the Dolphins at home. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't eligible to come off injured reserve until Week 8. That keeps Tyler Huntley at quarterback, and Miami has passed for only 257 total yards in Huntley's two starts. Huntley has thrown one interception, has lost one fumble, and has taken five sacks.

This is a good game for an otherwise shaky Colts’ defense.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

The Saints seem a little risky because Bo Nix is hard to corral. However, he’s also a little mistake prone.

Take your fantasy football pick between the Steelers and the Jets. Flip a coin and hope for a big play.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills, BUF vs. TEN

2. Cincinnati Bengals, CIN @ CLE

3. Philadelphia Eagles PHI @ NYG

4. Indianapolis Colts, IND vs. MIA

5. New Orleans Saints, NO vs. DEN

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT vs. NYJ

7. New York Jets, NYJ @ PIT

8. Denver Broncos, DEN @ NO

9. Los Angeles Chargers LAC @ ARI

10. Los Angeles Rams LAR vs. LV

11. Green Bay Packers, GB vs. HOU

12. Washington Commanders, WAS vs. CAR