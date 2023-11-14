With 10 weeks of the NFL season complete, which players should be on the fantasy football drop list ahead of Week 11?

We are officially past the halfway point in the 2023 NFL season, and a clear list of fantasy football busts has emerged and been dropped by fantasy owners. Jordan Love and Miles Sanders should have been cut weeks ago, and Zach Moss and Jerry Jeudy are on thin ground. With the real duds already in the free agency pool and the promising waiver wire finds securely in rosters, we are now entering the point in the season where fantasy player movement begins to slow down.

With fantasy football Week 11 ahead and the bye weeks in play, follow this list and continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 11 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 11 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Will Levis (Tennessee Titans)

After his strong debut against the Atlanta Falcons, rookie Will Levis has struggled in his last two games. Levis has a total of 14.64 fantasy points across these two contests, with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Even in deep leagues, there are better options out there at quarterback.

Running Backs

Dameon Pierce (Houston Texans)

Expectations were high for Dameon Pierce this season after gaining 939 rushing yards in 13 games as a rookie. But Pierce has been unable to build on that momentum in his sophomore season. The Texans running back has just 327 rushing yards across seven games played in 2023, averaging a measly 3.0 yards per carry. He has barely been a factor in the passing game either, with nine total catches.

With Pierce out in Week 10, Devin Singletary stepped in and amassed 150 yards on 30 carries while also rushing for a touchdown. By comparison, Pierce had failed to surpass 50 yards in a game on five occasions this year. With Singletary's emergence, Dameon Pierce is no longer worth keeping on fantasy football rosters.

Roschon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

With starting running back Khalil Herbert earning a trip to the IR in Week 6, there were questions about who would assume the lead role in the Bears backfield. Many believed that Roschon Johnson — who rushed 25 times for 122 in the first five weeks — would step into the starting lineup. Instead, it was veteran D'Onta Foreman who became the go-to rusher for Chicago. Since Herbert went down, Johnson is averaging seven touches per game while Foreman is at 17 touches per contest. This included three games for Foreman with at least 80 rushing yards.

With Herbert coming off the IR in Week 11, Johnson will be the third option in this crowded Bears backfield. Feel free to drop him.

Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers)

Chuba Hubbard has continually been allowed to be successful in Carolina and has not taken advantage of it. Hubbard frequently replaced the oft-injured Christian McCaffrey during his days in Charlotte. Yet even when McCaffrey moved on to San Franciso, Hubbard stayed as the backup while the Panthers acquired Miles Sanders to take over the starting role. Sanders struggled, allowing Hubbard yet another chance to be the team's number-one back.

In four games as a starter this year, Hubbard has 59 carries for 197 yards (just under 50 yards per game) while averaging just 3.3 yards per carry during this stretch. Over his last three games, Hubbard is averaging eight fantasy points per contest. This is hardly the type of production worth rostering in fantasy.

Wide Receivers

Joshua Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers)

The Chargers placed Palmer on the IR ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions. He will be out the next three games — and possibly longer — with a knee sprain. With fantasy football playoffs looming, feel free to drop Joshua Palmer if your IR spot is already full.