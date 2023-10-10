With nearly a third of the NFL season complete, a clear list of fantasy football busts is emerging. Kadarius Toney and Dalvin should have been dropped weeks ago, while Kyle Pitts and Joe Burrow are still standing on thin ground.

With fantasy football Week 6 ahead and the bye weeks in play, feel free to continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 5 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 6 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

It has become clear that the New York Giants offensive line is a significant burden to Daniel Jones' success. Jones has been sacked a league-high 30 times this year, and aside from a 30-point fantasy performance in a comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, Jones is averaging a minuscule 6.1 fantasy points/game. Please, save yourself the trouble and drop Daniel Jones immediately.

Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

The 2023 season has not been kind to Daniel Jones, and things have not been much better for fellow NFC East QB Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys captain is coming off a three-interception game against the San Francisco 49ers and has only surpassed 15 fantasy points once this season. As QB21, there are surely better options out there, even in deeper leagues.

Running Backs

Matt Breida (New York Giants)

In three weeks as the Giants starter, Breida had 27 carries for 68 yards (2.5 yards/carry) with only a touchdown and nine catches during that stretch making him even a semi-relevant fantasy option. With Saquon Barkley likely back for Week 6, Breida is easily dropable.

Kareem Hunt (Cleveland Browns)

Shrewd fantasy owners picked up Kareem Hunt in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, hoping that he could recapture some of his former magic. Unfortunately, Hunt has hardly looked like the player that was once a worthy sidekick to Chubb. The veteran has played just 21% of offensive snaps across his two games, and his 12 touches during that span are hardly worth fantasy consideration.

Cam Akers (Minnesota Vikings)

As with Hunt, excitement grew among fantasy football owners when Cam Akers joined the Minnesota Vikings. Yet Akers has done very little in two games with the purple and gold, garnering seven touches in both contests while playing just 29% of snaps. Even if he does earn more snaps, there is hardly room for one fantasy-relevant RB in this Minnesota backfield, let alone two.

Wide Receivers

Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens)

Injuries have prevented Bateman from ever experiencing a breakout campaign, but even when healthy this year, the former first-round pick has hardly been involved in the Baltimore offense. Bateman has three targets in each of the four games he has played, and with only Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews averaging more than four targets per game, anyone else in the Ravens passing game is not worth fantasy consideration.

Allen Lazard (New York Jets)

Despite being the number two wideout in New York, Allen Lazard has less than half as many targets as go-to pass-catcher Garrett Wilson. With no more than five targets in a game this season, Lazard is not a relevant fantasy option as long as Zach Wilson is under center.

Tight Ends

David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

The hype around David Njoku's ability seems to revive every off-season as he enters the year as a popular mid-round pick for those choosing to wait on drafting a tight end. But it never seems to work out for the Cleveland Browns veteran. This year, Njoku is averaging 7.0 fantasy points — fewer than 18 other tight ends. As the third option in the league's third-worst passing offense, look elsewhere for TE production.