Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry reveals his new role with NBC Sports

After quite a wait, it’s now been revealed that Matthew Berry is taking his fantasy football expertise back to NBC Sports after a long and memorable stint in Bristol.

This isn’t the first tango between Matthew Berry and NBC Sports, as he was with the organization from 1999 to 2004 before becoming an exclusive ESPN talent. This time around, though, Berry is a bigger brand and an even bigger following, thanks to his days at ESPN, where he was also among the media giants’ brightest stars.

In a press release by NBC Sports Group, Matthew Berry shared his thoughts about coming back to the company.

“This is truly a full circle moment for me,” said Berry, who served as a fantasy football expert at NBC Sports’ Rotoworld from 1999-2004. “I started my career at Rotoworld, spent many years there, and not many people are lucky enough to get the chance to come home. I’ve spent my entire life talking fantasy football to anyone that would listen. So when I was offered the chance to join the highest-rated studio show in all of sports, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. Please remind me of this quote the next time I realize millions of people just saw me get a prediction wrong. In the meantime, know that I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity not just to join the FNIA family but also to help build something special on Peacock.”

Fantasy football has become a lucrative industry through the years, and Matthew Berry has a big hand in that. It’s arguably also the chief reason why training camps today are being covered almost nonstop, with fantasy football managers all trying to gather as much information for draft purposes.

At NBC Sports, Berry will be on Football Night in America and will also be on a Peacock weekly pregame show on Sunday mornings.