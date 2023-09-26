Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season featured a lot of high-scoring games, but which kickers are the ones to own in fantasy football for Week 4? Let's take a look with the fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

While you're always going to hold on to valuable kickers like Justin Tucker or Harrison Butker, streaming at the kicker position by looking for games with projected high-point totals is a smart way to get points at the position. Weather doesn't appear to be a big factor yet, but rostering a kicker who plays in a dome as we move into the winter months can help you avoid some issues down the road as well.

Here are a few games where we can target kickers in the Week 4 fantasy football kicker rankings:

Dolphins @ Bills 53.5 o/u total points

Raiders @ Chargers 47.5 o/u total points

It's no surprise to see the Dolphins and Bills have the highest projected point total of the week after the Dolphins dropped 70 points on the poor Broncos. Both Jason Sanders and Tyler Bass are clear top-10 fantasy kicker options in Week 4, and should be involved in another shootout.

The Raiders and the Chargers could be a game to target as well, as the two AFC West rivals usually keep it close and both have passing games (and shoddy defenses) to lead to a high-scoring affair. Daniel Carlson has a huge leg, and Cameron Dicker is a pretty reliable option at the kicker position for fantasy football.

Looking ahead: Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has been one of fantasy's best kickers in the past, and the upcoming schedule (and dome games) bode well in his favor: HOU, WSH, @TB, @TEN, MIN, @ARI. That's six weeks of games that should avoid weather issues against defenses that are very beatable.

Week 4 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ CLE)

2. Jake Moody, SF (vs ARI)

3. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs MIA)

4. Harrison Butker, KC (@ NYJ)

5. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs WAS)

6. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs LV)

7. Jason Sanders, MIA (@ BUF)

8. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs NE)

9. Jason Myers, SEA (@ NYG)

10. Daniel Carlson, LV (@ LAC)

11. Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ JAX)

12. Matt Gay, IND (vs LAR)

Week 4 Kicker Rankings Notes

You know the rules: Justin Tucker is always No. 1 unless the weather is miserable…Jake Moody should have a nice day against a Cardinals team ready to come crashing back down to earth…Tyler Bass is a weekly top-5 option, and a shootout against Miami makes him all the more appealing…Harrison Butker should benefit from great field position against a Jets team that has no quarterback…Jake Elliott already has 9 made field goals this season…

Cameron Dicker is the kind of kicker you want to start locking up — warm weather and high-powered offenses are your fantasy kicker friends…Jason Sanders is the definition of that and might only be hurt by the Dolphins scoring on 1st and 2nd down every drive…Brandon Aubrey gets a tough defense in New England, but the Cowboys will happily settle for field goals against a Patriots offense that looks awful…Jason Myers might have won (or cost) you your league last week with five field goals, so let's go back to the well in a good matchup…

Daniel Carlson might have the biggest leg in the league, and the Chargers defense coughs up plenty of chances…Younghoe Koo missed a kick last week, but that's a rare occurrence and the future schedule looks splendid…Matt Gay gets a “bend but don't break” defense in the Rams, and is coming off a game where he banged home five made field goals last week.