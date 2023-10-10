Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season featured a lot of massive fantasy performances, but the kickers took a backseat for the week and let the skill players shine. Which kickers in fantasy football should you start for Week 6? Let's check in with the special teams around the league with the fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

While you're always going to keep valuable kickers like Justin Tucker or Harrison Butker when they aren't on a Bye, streaming at the kicker position is by no means a bad way to go, either. Weather doesn't appear to be a big factor yet, but rostering a kicker who plays in a dome can help you avoid some issues down the road as well and get some longer field goals.

Here are a few games where we can target kickers in the Week 6 fantasy football kicker rankings:

Cowboys-Chargers: 50.5 projected total points

Bengals-Seahawks: 44.5 projected total points

We usually don't advise starting kickers against the Cowboys, but if you want a piece of the highest scoring slate of the week, Cameron Dicker should be available in all leagues coming off a Bye in Week 5.

On to the rest of the kicker rankings for Week 6…

Week 6 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (@ TEN)

2. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs NYG)

3. Jake Elliott, PHI (@ NYJ)

4. Harrison Butker, KC (vs DEN)

5. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs CAR)

6. Yunghoe Koo, ATL (vs WAS)

7. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@ LAC)

8. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs SEA)

9. Jake Moody, SF (@ CLE)

10. Jason Myers, SEA (@ CIN)

11. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs NE)

12. Nick Folk, TEN (vs BAL)

Week 6 Fantasy Kicker Notes

You know the rules! If Justin Tucker isn't on a bye week and isn't playing in a snowstorm, he gets the top spot. Let's hope Baltimore's receivers remember how to catch this week…Tyler Bass should be trotting onto the field plenty against the lowly Giants…The Jets allow the second most points to fantasy kickers through five weeks, putting the leading fantasy kicker through five weeks, Jake Elliott, in a top-3 spot of the kicker rankings for the week…

Harrison Butker gets a Broncos defense on Thursday night that coughs up points at an alarming rate…Jason Sanders might get to kick a few field goals since De'Von Achane won't be active to take every play to the house for 6…Younghoe Koo is a priority streaming option at the position, as the Commanders give up a whopping 14.2 points per game to fantasy kickers…Brandon Aubrey hasn't been consistent (and neither have the Cowboys), but this feels like a shootout waiting to happen against the Chargers…

Jake Moody has lived off extra points so far this season, but the Browns defense is tough enough to stall out a few drives and get him on the field…Evan McPherson is back if Joe Burrow is back, and last week's performance was a great sign he'll become a quality kicking option once again with the offense clicking…Jason Myers plays in a great offense in a good kicking environment with lots of high-scoring matchups ahead, making him a priority add at the kicker position after his bye week…

Daniel Carlson has a big boot, but even if he had a tiny shoe he'd be in play against a Patriots team that can't do anything on either side of the football and has allowed the third most points in the NFL to kickers…The Ravens give up the fourth most points to the kicker position so far this year, and Nick Folk is a perfect 13-for-13 through the first five weeks. Happy kicking!