Here we will look at our weekly NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 9 of the 2023 regular season.

Our Week 9 fantasy football kicker rankings remain relatively unaffected. That's despite the bye weeks coming back. As such, there are still plenty of reliable kicking options available to give you an advantage in your fantasy football matchups.

Of course, the weather is starting to play a more significant role. We've already witnessed wind impacting some kicks this season. Conditions are also likely to worsen in certain areas going forward. With that in mind, staying informed about the weather forecasts and minimizing unnecessary risks will be crucial for selecting the best kicking options week by week.

Bye Teams

This week, the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and San Francisco 49ers have their bye. This sidelines two kickers who ranked among the top 12 in fantasy football points per game (FPPG) last week. These two are Brandon McManus and Jake Moody.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Our top five fantasy football kicker picks include Dustin Hopkins facing the Arizona Cardinals. In addition, Tyler Bass will play against the Cincinnati Bengals, while Blake Grupe will go up against the Chicago Bears. We also have Justin Tucker taking on the Seattle Seahawks and Harrison Butker playing the Miami Dolphins in Germany. Only two of these matches are indoors, but the Bears, Cardinals, and Bengals were among the top 12 in FPPG allowed to kickers last week.

Some other worthwhile picks include Matt Gay versus the Carolina Panthers and Ka'imi Fairbairn against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We also have Jake Elliott versus the Dallas Cowboys), Brandon Aubrey facing the Philadelphia Eagles, and Nick Folk against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They round out the top 10. While Elliott and Aubrey were the top and 10th-ranked kickers last week, respectively, they will be up against the top-ranked and third-ranked kicker defenses, respectively. With kicker matchups only carrying so much weight, we're willing to take our chances with these elite kickers with strong legs.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Many of the kickers in our top 10 are owned in fewer than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues. Therefore, players like Hopkins, Grupe, Gay, Fairbairn, and Folk qualify as sleeper picks. Grupe and Fairbairn are particularly safe choices since they'll be playing indoors. They will also have favorable matchups among the top eight kicker defenses.

If you want to eliminate any weather concerns, you can also consider Jason Sanders facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. There's also Younghoe Koo versus the Minnesota Vikings, and Daniel Carlson against the New York Giants. We also have Greg Joseph against the Atlanta Falcons, Chase McLaughlin versus the Houston Texans, and Cairo Santos playing the New Orleans Saints.

This vid of Younghoe Koo is so hard pic.twitter.com/zxoDNaXLqO — Kai (@SznPltts) October 27, 2023

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 9 Kicker Rankings

1. Harrison Butker, KC vs. MIA

2. Justin Tucker, BAL vs. SEA

3. Jake Elliott, PHI vs. DAL

4. Blake Grupe, NO vs. CHI

5. Dustin Hopkins, CLE vs. ARI

6. Brandon Aubrey, DAL @ PHI

7. Younghoe Koo, ATL vs. MIN

8. Cameron Dicker, LAC @ NYJ

9. Tyler Bass, BUF @ CIN

10. Evan McPherson, CIN vs. BUF

11. Jason Sanders, MIA @ KC

12. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. TB