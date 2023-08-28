For some folks, fantasy football season is already here, with many leagues already having their drafts take place a few weeks ahead of the 2023 season. For those fantasy managers that haven't drafted their teams yet, it's safe to say that will be changing in the near future, and it will be very important to have your strategy for the draft planned out ahead of time in order to ensure the best possible results.

Arguably the main difference between fantasy football and the real thing is the value of quarterbacks. In the NFL, finding a superstar quarterback is easily the most important piece to becoming a Super Bowl contender. But in fantasy football, you can start the quarterback on the worst team in the league for most of the season, and still end up winning your championship if all goes well.

Quarterback production in fantasy football doesn't vary that much when discussing the top players at the position, but the recent trend towards mobile quarterbacks has certainly changed how the position is viewed. Adding points on the ground as a runner can be a huge help at the quarterback position, so let's pick out five quarterbacks with the most upside as runners for the upcoming 2023 campaign.

5. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The New York Giants finally appeared to put things together on offense during their run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, and a big reason why is because of Daniel Jones. More specifically, Jones tapped into his running abilities to help keep New York's offense moving for much of the season, and it's safe to say that the team won't be straying away from that in 2023.

Jones isn't exactly the best passer at the quarterback position for fantasy football managers, but he saw his rushing volume double last season from what it was at over the first three seasons of his career (120 CAR, 708 YDS, 7 TD) and it immediately made him a playable fantasy quarterback. Given how solid Jones was on the ground last season, it seems like the Giants aren't going to be shy about using him as a runner moving forward.

4. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts finally settled in on their new quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson, and he's one of the more exciting rookie prospects in the entire league. While Richardson is a bit raw as a passer, he is already an imposing force on the ground, and with Jonathan Taylor's status for the upcoming season extremely murky now, Richardson may have even more work on his plate for his rookie campaign.

Richardson may not be a guy worth starting immediately as a rookie, but it's clear his upside as a rusher is extremely high. His 2022 stats on the ground with Florida (103 CAR, 654 YDS, 9 TD) highlight his potential on the ground, and with his passing still a work in progress, the Colts may be more willing to let Richardson take off on the ground in order to keep their offense moving.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts had quite a breakout campaign for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, so it's safe to say expectations will be a lot higher in 2023. Hurts had already established himself as one of the top running quarterbacks in 2021, and while his passing took a huge step forward last year, his contributions on the ground remained extremely impressive.

Hurts wasn't as effective on a per carry basis in 2022 (165 CAR, 760 YDS, 13 TD) but his 13 touchdowns helped make up for that. The Eagles offense remains one of the most lethal units in the NFL, and Hurts' strong work on the ground as a runner, especially in the red zone, only adds to his already impressive fantasy football outlook.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

By now, it's clear that Lamar Jackson has established himself as the face of the mobile quarterback movement. Jackson racked up over 1000 yards rushing in both 2019 and 2020, and while he's missed some time over the past two seasons with injuries, it's clear that there isn't a more elusive quarterback on the ground than Jackson when he is on the field.

Jackson's 2022 season was cut short by a strange PCL injury, but before that, he was on pace to eclipse 1000 rushing yards for the third time in his career (112 CAR, 764 YDS, 3 TD). With more weapons at his disposal in 2023, Jackson should have more freedom to take off on the ground running when he has to, and as we have seen in past seasons, when he gets going on the ground, there isn't a more deadly running quarterback in the league.

1. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Remember earlier when I noted fantasy football managers can win games, despite starting the quarterback of the worst team in the NFL? Justin Fields was the guy who was making that happen last year. Fields remained a fairly inconsistent passer for the Chicago Bears, but he made up for it by playing like a running back at the quarterback position.

Fields turned in a wildly impressive campaign on the ground (160 CAR, 1143 YDS, 8 TD), with his rushing output accounting for more than half of his total fantasy production. Fields remains the top quarterback in terms of rushing upside due to the huge volume he receives as a runner on the ground, and his big-play ability. Jackson's ceiling may be higher, but if you are looking for a quarterback who is going to consistently produce on the ground, Fields is likely your best bet in 2023.