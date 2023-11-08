Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

Joshua Dobbs pulled off the unfathomable, Keaton Mitchell has everyone buzzing, and Kyler Murray is returning. Week 10 could be as fascinating as the previous week was.

Before we get into our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings, it's only fair to offer CJ Stroud some props. He did set the rookie passing record with 470 yards and five touchdowns last week. To top it all off, Stroud led a game-winning TD drive with 46 seconds remaining. Stroud had the best fantasy football performance of any quarterback this season due to his historic Week 9 outburst. Furthermore, few anticipated Joshua Dobbs to record QB1 stats in relief duty after only being with the Minnesota Vikings for a week.

As we approach Week 10, though, injuries continue to accumulate. This week's slate of byes does not help fantasy owners. However, there is no space for excuses. There are always viable streamers and injury fill-ins at fantasy's highest-scoring position. Let's evaluate this week's crop of signal-callers and offer our thoughts on how to approach things in yet another important week.

Bye Teams

Because of this week's byes, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa are missing from our rankings. Since all three are elite, this implies a substantial shake-up at the top. Although we're not sure whether he'd start even if his club wasn't on bye, losing quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 10 stings considerably more. With so many quarterback injuries throughout the league, many fantasy owners will likely turn to streaming possibilities.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Josh Allen sits atop our Week 10 fantasy QB rankings. He'll be up against a Broncos defense that has improved recently but still struggles to contain quarterbacks. Denver was allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to quarterbacks entering Week 9.

Joe Burrow earns his highest ranking of the season. He'll go up against a Texans defense that recently allowed Baker Mayfield to complete 70 percent of his throws for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

While the game script hampered Lamar Jackson's fantasy possibilities in Week 9, he remains one of the top alternatives despite facing an outstanding Browns defense. Although Cleveland has held its own against quarterbacks, Jackson had four touchdowns in Baltimore's Week 4 win against them.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Mayfield's outstanding Week 9 performance offers him lots of sleeper appeal in Sunday's home game versus Tennessee.

Yes, it's unclear how Kyler Murray's running abilities will figure into his season debut. Still, he's worth a start in 12-team teams due to a matchup against a Falcons defense that was recently decimated via the air and on the ground by Josh Dobbs.

Bryce Young was unable to capitalize on a favorable matchup in Week 9. However, Thursday night's road game in Chicago will provide another opportunity against a Bears defense that allowed the third-most FPPG to QBs entering Week 9.

Geno Smith's performance has been one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football. However, he might bounce back in Week 10 against the Commanders.

Fantasy Football Busts

Deshaun Watson put up great fantasy football stats in his return from a shoulder injury last week. He will, however, face a Baltimore defense that has allowed the fewest FPPG to quarterbacks. This makes him a sure-fire bust.

Dobbs performed admirably in his debut as a Viking. He came in for the injured Kirk Cousins and led his team to a late-game triumph. That being said, we have little interest in starting Dobbs in what will most likely be his first start as a Viking against a well-rounded Saints defense that will pressure him heavily.

Josh Dobbs shouted out his former coach Mike Tomlin after an incredible Sunday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f5HKoygvrr — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2023

Fantasy Football Injuries

The quarterback injury list is extensive. Both Justin Fields (thumb) and Ryan Tannehill (ankle) were declared out of their Week 9 games. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins was termed out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Given how efficient Will Levis has been in his first two outings, Tannehill is unlikely to return as Tennessee's starting quarterback. Fields, on the other hand, has Chicago's starting job locked up. That said, his Week 10 status is uncertain.

While Daniel Jones (neck) recovered from his neck injury, he was forced to leave the first half of Sunday's defeat in Las Vegas with a season-ending injury. Unless New York picks up someone else, Tommy DeVito (@ Cowboys) would be in line to start.

Even if Jaren Hall (concussion) clears the league's concussion protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Saints, all indicators point to Dobbs earning his first start as a Viking.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Quarterback Rankings

1. Josh Allen, BUF vs. DEN (1)

2. Joe Burrow, CIN vs. HOU (2)

3. Justin Herbert, LAC vs. DET (3)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. CLE (4)

5. Dak Prescott, DAL vs. NYG (6)

6. Jared Goff, DET @ LAC (5)

7. CJ Stroud, HOU @ CIN (7)

8. Trevor Lawrence, JAC vs. SF (8)

9. Brock Purdy, SF @ JAC (9)

10. Sam Howell, WAS @ SEA (10)

11. Geno Smith, SEA vs. WAS (12)

12. Kyler Murray, ARI vs. ATL (11)

13. Russell Wilson, DEN @ BUF (13)

14. Justin Fields, CHI vs. CAR (15)

15. Baker Mayfield, TB vs. TEN (14)

16. Derek Carr, NO @ MIN (16)

17. Joshua Dobbs, MIN vs. NO (17)

18. Will Levis, TEN @ TB (18)

19. Gardner Minshew II, IND @ NE (20)

20. Deshaun Watson, CLE @ BAL (19)

21. Taylor Heinicke, ATL @ ARI (21)

22. Bryce Young, CAR @ CHI (22)

23. Jordan Love, GB @ PIT (23)

24. Kenny Pickett, PIT vs. GB (25)