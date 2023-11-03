Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings entering Week 9 of the 2023 regular season.

Last week, the most star-studded position in fantasy football lived up to its reputation. Recall that several quarterbacks had impressive performances. These included guys like Sam Howell, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, Will Levis, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. However, the week also saw numerous quarterbacks either starting with injuries or getting hurt during the games. As a result, these dampened our Week 9 fantasy football QB rankings.

There is no question that injuries have had a significant impact on NFL depth charts and fantasy football lineups. Of course, this is particularly true at the quarterback position. In fact, roughly half of the projected starters this week are either risky choices or not advisable in standard one-quarterback leagues. To illustrate how challenging the situation is, even Howell, whom we actually recommend sitting, is ranked just outside the top 10. How strange is that, eh?

Teams on Bye

After a week without byes in Week 8, four teams are on a bye in Week 9. These are the Jaguars, Lions, 49ers, and Broncos. This means that fantasy football owners will have to make do without the services of Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, Brock Purdy, and Russell Wilson.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

Consequently, one of this week's top-ranked quarterbacks is Josh Allen. For many, he has been the overall QB1 this season. He's facing the Bengals in Week 9. Now, while the Bills' offense hasn't been performing at its peak, Allen continues to deliver for fantasy football owners. He's expected to have another strong fantasy performance on Sunday night in Cincinnati.

Patrick Mahomes, despite having his worst fantasy game of the season last week, should also bounce back against the Dolphins in Week 9. Such off-games can occasionally happen even to top-tier players like Mahomes. This is especially true as he is reportedly still dealing with illness.

As for Lamar Jackson, he had a slightly better fantasy football performance than Mahomes. That said, he still underperformed in a favorable matchup last week. For now, though, we anticipate he will bounce back at home against the vulnerable Seahawks defense.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Fantasy owners looking for bye-week replacements or injury fill-ins might actually want to consider Derek Carr against the Bears. In addition, they can also look at Daniel Jones against the Raiders and even rookie Will Levis against the Steelers. Carr has been finding his rhythm in the Saints offense and faces a Bears defense that has struggled against the pass. Jones, if he returns from injury, offers dual-threat abilities and could have a strong fantasy football performance against the Raiders' defense. Meanwhile, Levis, who showcased his skills in his NFL debut, has the potential for another solid outing for the Titans.

Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Now, while Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a comeback win in Week 8, it's advisable to avoid starting him against the Baltimore defense. Remember that the Ravens have allowed the fewest fantasy football points to QBs this season.

Next, CJ Stroud's shaky performance in Week 8 makes it a bit risky to start him against the solid Buccaneers' defense this week. As for Sam Howell, despite facing the Patriots' stable secondary, he is among the top-12 QBs due to the numerous injuries to other quarterbacks.

Injury Updates

In Week 8, several quarterbacks were listed on their respective teams' injury reports. Four of them, including Justin Fields, Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill, and Deshaun Watson, were ruled out before Sunday's games. As such, Tyson Bagent is set to make his third consecutive start in place of Fields. Meanwhile, Levis will start again in place of Tannehill, and Jones is likely to return in Week 9.

Other quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Kenny Pickett, Matthew Stafford, Tyrod Taylor, and Desmond Ridder also suffered injuries. Stafford was the only one to return but was eventually taken out of the game. As such, Brett Rypien may start for the Rams against the Packers.

With Cousins likely out for the season, Josh Dobbs is set to make his first career start for the Vikings against the Falcons. If Ridder remains in the concussion protocol, Taylor Heinicke could start for the Falcons against the Vikings.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Quarterback rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 9 QB Rankings

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. MIA (1)

2. Josh Allen, BUF @ CIN (2)

3. Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. DAL (3)

4. Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. SEA (4)

5. Joe Burrow, CIN vs. BUF (5)

6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA @ KC (6)

7. Dak Prescott, DAL @ PHI (7)

8. Justin Herbert, LAC @ NYJ (8)

9. CJ Stroud, HOU vs. TB (9)

10. Sam Howell, WAS @ NE (11)

11. Derek Carr, NO vs. CHI (10)

12. Gardner Minshew II, IND @ CAR (12)

13. Jordan Love, GB vs. LAR (14)

14. Geno Smith, SEA @ BAL (13)

15. Bryce Young, CAR vs. IND (15)

16. Daniel Jones, NYG @ LV (16)

17. Baker Mayfield, TB @ HOU (17)

18. Mac Jones, NE vs. WAS (18)

19. Taylor Heinicke, ATL vs. MIN (20)

20. Will Levis, TEN @ PIT (19)

21. Kenny Pickett, PIT vs. TEN (21)

22. Zach Wilson, NYJ vs. LAC (22)

23. PJ Walker, CLE vs. ARI (23)

24. Aidan O'Connell, LV vs. NYG (24)