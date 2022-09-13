3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury

The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.

Mitchell is the lead back for San Francisco and was expected to be a reliable second running back for fantasy owners. His injury sparks concern for many fantasy players as they have to find a suitable replacement. He was a target by many in fantasy drafts, and his play is great when he is healthy. Mitchell took over the backfield last season when Raheem Mostert went down with an injury.

In the 11 games he played, Mitchell rushed 207 times for 963 yards and five touchdowns. He is set to come back at some point in October, leaving some fantasy owners with a tough road ahead.

With that said, here are three running back Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury.

Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell

3. Tennessee Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard

One of the surprises in Week 1 was the performance of running back Dontrell Hilliard. When you think of the Titans’ running back room, you immediately think of Derrick Henry, and for good reason. However, Dontrell Hilliard stole the show in the receiving game, with three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He was the second most productive receiver in terms of receptions and yards, finishing with the most touchdowns.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had experience in New England, where they had, James White as a receiving back. Hilliard could have a similar role in the Titans’ offense this season, making him a decent replacement while Mitchell is out.

2. San Francisco 49ers RB Jeff Wilson

With Mitchell out, Jeff Wilson should take over a majority of the carries at running back. Back in 2020, Wilson was a productive back, rushing for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. He also made an impact as a receiver, catching 13 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson could have some solid games as the lead back for San Francisco and be a potential handcuff to keep moving forward even after Mitchell’s eventual return. The 49ers struggled in the season opener against the Chicago Bears but have a talented group of players. They were in the NFC Championship Game just a year ago but made a notable change as Trey Lance is now the starting quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers may lean on the run to ease the second-year quarterback into the passing attack. This makes Wilson a solid option while Mitchell is sidelined.

1. Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions had a tremendous offensive display despite the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Throughout that game, the rushing attack was potent with Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Williams finished the game with 28 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. While the amount of yards and carries aren’t great, he seems to be the power back in the redzone for Detroit.

Williams should produce some solid fantasy numbers throughout the season as a constant touchdown threat in the red zone, specifically on the goal line. He will be a quality running back for fantasy owners throughout the rest of the campaign.

Replacing Mitchell won’t be easy, and there may be a better option that emerges as the season progresses, but these three backs could slot in for the time being.