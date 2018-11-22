Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em Sit’ Em Recommendations for Week 12

If there’s one thing we’re all thankful for, it’s fantasy football. Fantasy football is a nice getaway from everyday life, giving everyone something fun to do during the week. It unites and brings people together, while it also can create rivals out of your family. Hopefully everyone is thankful for their family, loving them unconditionally.

Let’s get back to fantasy football. It’s another week loaded with high-scoring games on the slate, with points to be had. We’re closing in on crunch time, with the fantasy playoffs right around the corner. Wins are at a premium, while any loss could cost you your chances of winning.

Every roster move becomes that more crucial. Waiver wire adds at this point could be the difference between first and second place. No one plays for second.

You play to win the game (cue the Herm Edwards speech). Now, let’s dive into Week 12. My picks are based on PPR (points per reception) scoring and can be used in season-long leagues or DFS (daily fantasy sports) leagues.

Here’s who I like and don’t like in Week 12.

QBs to Start in Week 12

Browns’ Baker Mayfield (vs. Bengals): Baker Mayfield is coming off his best fantasy week in Week 10 (had a bye week in Week 11). He tallied 22.6 points against the Atlanta Falcons, who have a depleted defense. This week he gets a weak Cincinnati Bengals defense, who has allowed 23.3 (2nd most in NFL) points per game to opposing QBs .

Giants’ Eli Manning (vs. Eagles): Could it be two weeks in a row where it’s not a bad idea to play Eli Manning? Maybe so, as Manning had a respectable 17.1 points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Manning isn’t a bad streaming option if you have someone like Jared Goff or Patrick Mahomes on a bye week. This week he squares off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are very thin in their secondary.

Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston (vs. 49ers): Will Jameis Winston start the rest of the season for the Buccaneers? Who knows, but he still is a viable option for this week. Last week, he replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick (once again) in the third quarter after Fitpatrick’s third interception of the day. Winston would score 15.6 points still. In Week 11, he faces the San Francisco 49ers, who have just two interceptions on the season, which is good news for a turnover prone Winston.

Other QBs I Like: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (vs. Raiders), Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (vs. Panthers), Cowboys’ Dak Prescott (vs. Redskins)

QBs to Sit in Week 12

Lions’ Matthew Stafford (vs. Bears): Usually Matthew Stafford is a nice QB to have in fantasy football. That hasn’t been the case this year though. He has just 2 games where he has scored 20 or more points this season. It doesn’t get any easier, as he takes on a stingy Chicago Bears defense, who lead the league with 18 interceptions. He also will be without Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones to make matters worse.

Titans’ Marcus Mariota (vs. Texans): This hasn’t been a fun-filled season for Marcus Mariota. It’s been a season riddled by injury and inconsistent play. He’s questionable for Week 12, leaving him as an even riskier play. He also gets the Houston Texans, who allow just 15.3 points per game (fouth least in NFL) to QBs this year.

RBs to Start in Week 12

Colts’ Marlon Mack (vs. Dolphins): Marlon Mack has been a nice surprise in fantasy football this year. Since Week 7, Mack has totaled 81.5 fantasy points. He’s one of those waiver wire adds that could change the course of your season. He gets a favorable match up in Week 12. Mack squares off against the Miami Dolphins, who have allowed 1,228 yards rushing (3rd most in the NFL) this season.

Browns’ Nick Chubb (vs. Bengals): It looks like the Cleveland Browns made the right move to trade Carlos Hyde, ultimately giving Nick Chubb more playing time. He hasn’t disappointed, rushing for 406 yards in his last 4 games. He’ll likely continue his hot streak, against the Bengals, who allow 32.3 points per game (third most in NFL) to RBs this year.

Cardinals’ David Johnson (vs. Chargers): David Johnson has been freed from fantasy prison. Since Byron Leftwich has taken over as the offensive coordinator, Johnson has flourished once again. He had his best rushing game in Week 11, rushing for 137 yards against the Oakland Raiders. He will get another AFC West opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers, who have allowed 659 yards receiving to RBs (3rd most in NFL) this year.

Other RBs I Like: 49ers’ Matt Breida (vs. Buccaneers), Bears’ Tarik Cohen (vs. Lions), Bengals’ Joe Mixon (vs. Browns)

RBs to Sit in Week 12

Raiders’ Jalen Richard (vs. Ravens): Since Marshawn Lynch was put on IR, Jalen Richard has been a decent fantasy option. He does most of his damage in the passing game, catching 51 passes this year (4th among RBs). Richard will likely struggle in Week 12, as he faces a tough Baltimore Ravens defense, who allows the least amount of points to RBs this year.

Texans’ Lamar Miller (vs. Titans): Lamar Miller is a hard RB to trust in fantasy. He has 5 games where he has under 15 points, making him a hit or miss RB at best. His match up this week doesn’t help his case either. Miller will take on the Tennessee Titans, who allow just 18.6 points per game to opposing RBs (3rd least in NFL) this season.

WRs to Start in Week 12

Patriots’ Josh Gordon (vs. Jets): If the New England Patriots offense wants to get going, they’ll need someone like Josh Gordon to step up. Gordon is one of the most talented WRs in the NFL, when on the field. Coming out of a bye week, I expect him to be fully prepared to finish the season strong. He will square off against the New York Jets, who allow 40.8 points per game to WRs (5th most in NFL) this year.

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley (vs. Saints): If the Falcons hope to keep up with the New Orleans Saints, they’ll need guys like Calvin Ridley to perform well. Ridley has impressed in his rookie season, scoring 7 touchdowns. He’s questionable with an injury, but if he plays he should be in for a nice outing. The Saints have allowed the most points to WRs this season.

Cowboys’ Amari Cooper (vs. Redskins): Amari Cooper has immediately become a viable fantasy WR since being traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper has scored 13 or more point in 2 out of the 3 games he’s had with the Cowboys. In Week 12, he faces the Washington Redskins, who have allowed 37 or more points to WRs in 7 out of their last 8 games.

Other WRs I Like: Patriots’ Julian Edelman (vs. Jets), Lions’ Kenny Golladay (vs. Bears), Texans’ Demaryius Thomas (vs. Titans)

WRs to Sit in Week 12

Titans’ Corey Davis (vs. Texans): Corey Davis has been inconsistent to say the least this year. Davis has 5 games where he finished with under 10 fantasy points. It’s hard to trust him every week, in a Titans offense that struggles to throw the ball. It doesn’t get any better this week, as he takes on the Texans, who have allowed just 6 touchdowns to WRs (least in the NFL) this year.

Jaguars’ Donte Moncrief (vs. Bills): It’s hard to like any WRs on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Donte Moncrief isn’t an exception. Moncrief has been the Jaguars best WR, but is a boom or bust play every week. He gets the Buffalo Bills in Week 12, who allow the least amount of points to WRs this year.

TEs to Start in Week 12

49ers’ George Kittle (vs. Buccaneers): On a 49ers team that has struggled to remain healthy, George Kittle has been a constant positive on their offense. Kittle has scored double-digit points in 8 games this year, making him the 3rd highest scoring TE in fantasy this season. He gets a weak Buccaneers defense, who allow 15.9 points to TEs (3rd most in NFL) this year.

Browns’ David Njoku (vs. Bengals): David Njoku has struggled in recent weeks, scoring less than 10 points in 2 straight games. He’ll likely get back on track in Week 12, with a favorable match up. Njoku will square off against the Bengals, who have allowed 61 receptions to TEs (tied 3rd most in NFL) this season.

TEs to Sit in Week 12

Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph (vs. Packers): Kyle Rudolph is a talented TE, but his role in the Minnesota Vikings offense is spotty. Rudolph has failed to score more than 10 points since Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. He gets a bad match up this week, against the Green Bay Packers, who have allowed just 1 touchdown to a TE this year.

Falcons’ Austin Hooper (vs. Saints): Austin Hooper has been one of the best fantasy TEs this season. Like any other TE, he is touchdown dependent to be fantasy relevant. It’s hard to choose TEs to sit because of how thin the position is this year. He has a tough match up though, against the Saints, who have allowed 10 or more points to a TE just once this season.

Ks to Start in Week 12

Texans’ Ka’imi Fairbairn (vs. Titans)

Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski (vs. Jets)

49ers’ Robbie Gould (vs. Buccaneers)

Ks to Sit in Week 12

Steelers’ Chris Boswell (vs. Broncos)

Bengals’ Randy Bullock (vs. Browns)

DEF/STs to Start in Week 12

Baltimore Ravens (vs. Raiders)

Houston Texans (vs. Titans)

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Bills)

DEF/STs to Sit in Week 12

New York Jets (vs. Patriots)

Green Bay Packers (vs. Vikings)